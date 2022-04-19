LS Turbo S2000 Drags Swapped 3000GT, Fairmont, Fox Body, 'Maro for Savage Wrack

Probably no one will deny that Sick Week 2022 (February 6th through 11th) lived up to its name with a drag-n-drive style endurance festival that gathered some of America’s quickest street-legal cars and trucks. Also among them was a Honda S2000 packing a “little” surprise under the hood.
If anyone is curious about what’s tucked away inside the engine bay, maybe the quick break from the dragstrip action at the 2:11 mark will surely put things into the proper, savage perspective. Then, let us go back to square one with the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube and his recently prepared excerpt from the Sick Ward (the official term for the public enclosure).
First, up for quarter-mile surgery was a fellow “JDM” Mitsubishi 3000GT, a sports car that also harbored the same secret as the Honda S2000 rival: they’re both equipped with Americana hearts in the form of turbocharged LS-swapped V8 engines! Thus, this encounter was one for the ages: 8.49s versus 8.7s and the S2000 narrowly exceeded our wildest expectations.
Then, it is all absolute destruction without any interruptions. From the 0:55 mark, the little Honda fights off a vintage Fairmont wagon (also turbo) and remains consistent with an 8.61s pass against the grocery getter’s 9.17s run. Next up, from the 1:47s, a white Fox Body Ford Mustang dares to hope for glory but fails even shorter (8.5s vs. 9.46s).
For the last main excerpt, we move away from Bradenton Motorsports Park to Gainesville Raceway (Florida) and prepare for yet another old vs. new skirmish, this time against a second-generation Chevy Camaro. Well, the “puny” S2000 never fails to impress (8.42s vs. 9.65s), which is probably why the YouTuber also inserted some additional all-out bonus footage from the 3:05 mark. Be prepared, though, as it also includes a best-of 8.07s pass...
