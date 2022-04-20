2022 Honda Civic Si Drag Races Toyota GR86, Budget-Friendly Showdown Ends Predictably

More on this:

1 Lexus Presents the RZ 450e, Its Version for the Toyota bZ4X

2 Toyota Invests $383 Million in U.S. Engine Production and Electrification Efforts

3 New Toyota and Lexus Recall Affects Almost Half a Million Vehicles Stateside

4 Acura Brand Leaves China After a Disappointing Six Years Period on the Market

5 Bad News: Dacia Jogger Gets ONE-STAR Safety Rating From Euro NCAP