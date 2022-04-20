Whipple Supercharged Ford F-150 Drags GT500, Camaro ZL1, Badly Whoops Both

Some say the automotive industry belongs to crossovers, SUVs, and pickup trucks. Others still think that passenger cars have a fighting chance, especially the specialty segments. Well, the latter better look away from this one...
Naturally, customer tastes have been subtly shaped by OEMs and the aftermarket realm, as they have become increasingly focused on everything with more interior space than a regular sedan and the ride height needed to clear most urban obstacles. And some have become particularly good at it, including at the dragstrip.
Take IIH-Racing, for example, the team allegedly behind a Whipple supercharged Ford F-150 pickup truck that became the quick focus of the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube. In the outlet’s latest video embedded below (uploaded on April 19th, 2022), there is a feisty truck vs. sports car action taking place at Bradenton Motorsports Park in Florida.
And these are not your ordinary sports cars but the muscle car impersonators of the current Mustang and Camaro families: Shelby’s 760-horsepower GT500 and Chevrolet’s 650-horsepower Camaro ZL1. However, nothing is written in stone when the aftermarket realm intervenes, so we were actually hoping for some interesting surprises. Well, we might have gotten a little more than imagined.
Thus, the first skirmish pits the two Blue Ovals against each other, with the dark F-150 in the left lane and the burgundy GT500 to its right. This is going to hurt, Shelby people. The victory was awarded to Ford’s hulking truck with a 10.87s pass against the GT500’s 11.18s run! Then, from the 1:05 mark, it was time for a GM representative to seek quarter-mile glory, the old-fashioned stick shift way.
Alas, it was to no avail, although judging by the ETs, this was no OEM Camaro ZL1 either. But even with modifications, the improved F-150 proved too much truck to handle for the iconic muscle car, hence the 10.26s to 10.61s results...
