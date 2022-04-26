Honda Civic Type R Drag Races Hyundai Elantra N With DCT, Surprises Ensue

Tremendously expensive for a front-wheel-drive compact hatchback with a manual transmission, the Civic Type R used to retail at $37,895 for the 2021 model year. But as expected, many were sold at a premium due to the laws of supply and demand. Be that as it may, the Honda CTR has a lot going for it even to this day as it prepares to be replaced for MY23.
Take, for instance, the following series of dig and roll races between it and the Hyundai Elantra N with the optional wet-clutch transmission. The N DCT is a tremendous piece of kit, and cars fitted with it also produce more power than their manual counterparts thanks to the N Grin Shift system.
Up to 20 seconds at a time, the N-what-now mode unlocks 286 horsepower thanks to extra boost from the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine that usually makes 276 horsepower and 289 pound-feet (392 Nm) at 2,100 revolutions per minute. Tipping the scales at 3,296 pounds (1,495 kilograms), the Elantra N also happens to be more affordable at $32,150 for the six-speed manual or $33,650 for the eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox.
Very well equipped right off the bat, the South Korean challenger doesn’t match the output and weight figures of the golden standard from Japan. The Civic Type R flaunts 306 horsepower, 295 pound-feet (400 Nm) at 2,500 revolutions per minute, and 3,084 pounds (1,399 kilograms) fully stock.
The only real advantage of the Elantra N is the double-clutch tranny, which is universally praised for the way it shifts when you’re really going for it and its low-speed smoothness. However, a poor launch from Sam CarLegion sees the Elantra N defeated in the first of two dig races to the quarter mile. With the rightful owner in the driver’s seat, the CTR has to settle for second place. But on the other hand, the rolls from 30 and 60 miles per hour (48 and 97 kilometers per hour) end in two victories for the hatchback.
Had the Elantra N been equipped with a short-throw manual transmission like the blue-painted Civic Type R, total obliteration would have ensued.
Up to 20 seconds at a time, the N-what-now mode unlocks 286 horsepower thanks to extra boost from the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine that usually makes 276 horsepower and 289 pound-feet (392 Nm) at 2,100 revolutions per minute. Tipping the scales at 3,296 pounds (1,495 kilograms), the Elantra N also happens to be more affordable at $32,150 for the six-speed manual or $33,650 for the eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox.
Very well equipped right off the bat, the South Korean challenger doesn’t match the output and weight figures of the golden standard from Japan. The Civic Type R flaunts 306 horsepower, 295 pound-feet (400 Nm) at 2,500 revolutions per minute, and 3,084 pounds (1,399 kilograms) fully stock.
The only real advantage of the Elantra N is the double-clutch tranny, which is universally praised for the way it shifts when you’re really going for it and its low-speed smoothness. However, a poor launch from Sam CarLegion sees the Elantra N defeated in the first of two dig races to the quarter mile. With the rightful owner in the driver’s seat, the CTR has to settle for second place. But on the other hand, the rolls from 30 and 60 miles per hour (48 and 97 kilometers per hour) end in two victories for the hatchback.
Had the Elantra N been equipped with a short-throw manual transmission like the blue-painted Civic Type R, total obliteration would have ensued.