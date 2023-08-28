This Spacious Tiny Home Comes with Plenty of Outdoor Living Space and Three Bedrooms

The tiny living movement has taken the entire globe by storm and continues to grow as more and more people are considering moving out of their expansive traditional homes and downsizing to a smaller, more minimalistic living space. But while some are thinking about living in a more compact home permanently, others are willing to make the switch only when it comes to their vacation home.
For the latter category, Melbourne, Florida-based builder Movable Roots has an attractive new proposition: the Outdoor Cottage, a stunning park model RV specifically designed to be used as a tiny vacation home or summer short-term rental. The company has only released some renderings of the new model for the time being, as the actual home is not built yet, but both private clients and developers have already expressed interest in touring it.
Before moving on to what this new design has to offer, let me remind you that tiny homes and park model RVs may be quite similar in a lot of ways, but they differ in one major aspect - their intended use. While tiny homes can generally be used as full-time residences, park model RVs are not designed to serve as permanent dwellings, so they can't be placed in housing communities or used to go off-grid. Instead, they are purposefully built to serve as seasonal or recreational abodes, meaning they would look perfect in an environment surrounded by nature, near a lake or in the woods.
This is also the case with Outdoor Cottage. Built on a chassis with wheels so that it can be moved easily, the newly revealed park model is 46 feet (14 meters) long, 14 feet (4.2 meters) wide, and 15 feet (4.6 meters) tall and can comfortably accommodate an entire family of up to six people.
A full-light door leads inside Outdoor Cottage. The generous 399 square feet (37 square meters) of interior living space has allowed the builder to include all the rooms, facilities, and comforts of a regular home. The layout includes a spacious living room, a galley-style kitchen, a master bedroom, and a bathroom on the ground floor, while the mezzanine includes two separate sleeping areas and a loft play area.
Luminous and bright thanks to the high ceilings, white walls, and the abundance of windows throughout, the interior is modern and inviting. The living room is expansive enough for a sleeper sofa that can be used by guests if they decide to spend the night, while a built-in fireplace gives the space a cozy feel. A glass sliding double door brings in even more natural light and connects the living room with the outdoor kitchen/seating area.
Moreover, the kitchen has a built-in table that doubles as a desk, space for a washer and dryer, as well as a pantry or utility closet.
The main-floor bedroom is ideal for a couple, but it is also a great option for those members of your family who prefer to avoid climbing the stairs to get to bed. It is spacious and comfortable, with a queen-size bed, two nightstands, and ample closet space.
Next to this bedroom's door, there is a narrow staircase leading up to the loft area, which houses a kid's play area, along with two sleeping areas for standard twin beds separated by a wall. Each bed is accompanied by a sidetable and open shelving for books and other knick-knacks.
As mentioned in the beginning, don't expect to be able to take this home to a completely off-grid site. The Outdoor Cottage functions as an RV in this regard, so it comes with a hookup to connect it to a power source. But the nice thing about it is that you can put it wherever you want. Keep in mind, though, that this type of small dwelling is less mobile than other homes on wheels, and you will need the services of a hired mover in order to change locations.
Movable Roots is currently hard at work building the first Overlook Cottage unit, which should be complete in early 2024. Unlike other designs from the company, the Overlook Cottage won't be customizable. The only things customers can choose are the paint job and whether they want a roof-top deck or not. As for pricing, the 46-foot long version will cost $230,000, while the aforementioned deck will add $16,000 to the base price.
According to the company, this tiny house is perfect for those who prefer to spend most of their time outdoors and love to entertain. That's because it comes with 240 square feet (22.3 square meters) of covered porch with a built-in outdoor kitchen, a BBQ, and counter seating, as well as an optional roof-top deck area that adds another 165 square feet (15.3 square feet) of space for hosting family and friends. The deck extends the overall length of the house by three feet and can be accessed via an exterior staircase.
The modern kitchen will make you forget you are inside a tiny house as it looks and feels just like one in a regular brick-and-mortar home. It features plenty of cabinetry with quartz countertops, as well as some open shelving for additional storage space. It is well-accoutered for cooking any meal you can imagine, with appliances ranging from a farmer-style sink and an electric smooth top range to a microwave, dishwasher, and full-size fridge.
Finally, the bathroom in this compact home is as modern as you might expect, with enough space for all the necessary facilities, including a shower or tub, a toilet, and a single-sink vanity.
