Updated Jojo Bean Is an Adorable Tiny Home With Cathedral Ceilings and an Efficient Layout

Tiny houses are the perfect solution for folks looking to downsize, live more intentionally, reduce their environmental footprint, and enjoy the freedom to move around whenever they feel like it. If you, too, are fascinated by tiny houses, let's immerse in the splendid and captivating world of compact living by looking at Movable Roots' latest design, a 24-foot (7.3-meter) long Jojo Bean tiny home on wheels.
The Jojo Bean series of mobile dwellings is not new but is the Melbourne, Florida-based tiny home builder's most popular design, and the company has just revealed renderings for a new unit that will be completed next month. Known for creating beautiful mobile dwellings with clever layouts and plenty of functionality, the team at Movable Roots does not disappoint this time either.
The renderings show a great single-level design that perfectly balances function and style, managing to include all the amenities one needs to live comfortably and stress-free while also reaping the benefits of a compact and mobile home.
Built for a high standard of living, this tiny house on wheels is a testament that functionality, comfort, and elegance can be skillfully and effortlessly woven into a smaller living space that offers you the flexibility of relocation when needed.
Due to the versatility of the design, this tiny house could fit the needs of an individual or couple looking to travel the world in the comfort of their own house or could be used as an Airbnb rental, weekend family retreat, guest house in your backyard, or even an office space.
The exterior of this upgraded version is sleek and modern, with ray-painted LP SmartSide cladding and a metal roof with a steep-pitched gable profile. The full-light, fiberglass entrance door is placed at the back of the house and offers direct access to the living room.
The interior also exudes modern vibes, focusing on simplicity and minimalism with a high degree of functionality. It is dominated by clean lines, natural materials, and a neutral color palette that combine to create a warm, inviting ambiance.
The living room is the first room in the house and is spacious enough to fit a large, comfortable couch. There is also space to mount a large TV on the opposite wall, making the space suitable for movie nights. A breakfast bar sits opposite the couch and serves a double purpose, as it can also be used as an office desk for those working from home. Windows on both sides ensure the space is flooded with natural light.
Quartz countertops and a classic subway tile backsplash make the connection between the base and upper cabinets.
The bathroom in this tiny home is opposite the kitchen. It is small and modest but includes all the basic necessities, including a tiled shower, a toilet, and a tiny sink.
As mentioned, the new Jojo Bean unit has been designed to flow all on one level, so it comes with a back bedroom and thus forgoes stairs, ladders, or cramped lofts, making it ideal for older people who prefer to avoid climbing ladders or crawling to bed.
Designed as a high-end build, the Jojo Bean tiny house features closed-cell spray foam insulation throughout, double-pane insulated windows, and a durable metal roof, which makes it suitable for year-round living in all weather conditions.
Characterized by simplicity but packing plenty of function per square foot, this home design proves that all you need to live a happy life is an efficient, cleverly appointed dwelling. Movable Roots' Jojo Bean is not just a mobile compact house; it's an invitation to embrace a lifestyle that opens up new opportunities for creativity, flexibility, and warmth. The new and upgraded version of Jojo Bean is for sale for $95,999.
A cozy living room, a functional kitchen, a bathroom, and a main-floor bedroom are integrated within this home's small footprint of only 204 square feet (19 square meters). The layout is similar to that of the original Jojo Bean, but the house's extra length allows for a more spacious bedroom, more akin to those you find in conventional homes. The original Jojo Bean is actually the smallest home built by Movable Roots at just 20 feet long (6 meters).
The living room is the first room in the house and is spacious enough to fit a large, comfortable couch. There is also space to mount a large TV on the opposite wall, making the space suitable for movie nights. A breakfast bar sits opposite the couch and serves a double purpose, as it can also be used as an office desk for those working from home. Windows on both sides ensure the space is flooded with natural light.
As in most tiny homes, the kitchen is at the heart of the design and is well accouterred for owners to cook their favorite meals wherever they might be. There are a series of custom-made frameless cabinets with plenty of cupboards and drawers, plus some open shelves on the wall for storing your kitchen essentials, while functionality is provided by a two-burner electric cooktop, a convection microwave, a sink, and a large fridge.
The sleeping space features impressively high ceilings that draw the eyes up and create the illusion of more space and is fitted with a queen bed with plenty of space to walk around.
