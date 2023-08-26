Updated Jojo Bean Is an Adorable Tiny Home With Cathedral Ceilings and an Efficient Layout

Tiny houses are the perfect solution for folks looking to downsize, live more intentionally, reduce their environmental footprint, and enjoy the freedom to move around whenever they feel like it. If you, too, are fascinated by tiny houses, let's immerse in the splendid and captivating world of compact living by looking at Movable Roots' latest design, a 24-foot (7.3-meter) long Jojo Bean tiny home on wheels.

13 photos Photo: Movable Roots