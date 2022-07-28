Jojo Bean Is an Adorable Tiny Home That Squeezes a Lot of Goodies Into a Small Floorplan

They say that sometimes, good things come in small packages and this tiny house on wheels stands as proof. Called Jojo Bean, this 20-ft-long (6-meter-long) mobile home doesn't sacrifice much of anything and manages to fit a lot of goodies in a single adorable package.
The house was named after Joelle, the first grandchild of Mike and Nikki from Movable Roots, an Arizona-based tiny home builder. Since they often lovingly call her Jojo Bean, they had no trouble in picking up the name for this adorable build.
It also came naturally since this is the smallest tiny created by Movable Roots. The model measures 20 ft (6 meters) in length, and it's 8.6-ft-wide (2.6-meter-wide). Everything was placed on a single level, so you won't find a loft or stairs inside.
Although Jojo Bean offers only 179 sq ft (15.7 sq meters) of living space, it has everything an owner needs. It even comes with features that you usually see in bigger houses. The mobile home comes with a well-equipped kitchen, a cozy living room, a wet bathroom, and a spacious bedroom.
The first thing that you're going to notice is the kitchen, which includes all the necessary amenities. It has a two-burner electric cooktop, a convection microwave, a sink, and a generous refrigerator. It also has a breakfast bar positioned in front of a large window. Additionally, it is equipped with several cabinets and a small pantry for storage, and it features space for a washer/ dryer combo.
The living room is right next to the kitchen, and it has enough room for a large couch. There, owners can also mount a 55-inch TV. Down the hallway, to the right, is the wet bathroom, which has a shower, a low-profile vanity, and a standard flush toilet.
At the rear is the bedroom. This area has enough space for a queen-size bed, allowing two people to sleep in comfort. Jojo Bean has a versatile design, and it can be used either as a permanent residence, an Airbnb rental, a small mobile office, or as a weekend retreat that lets people connect with nature and escape the hustle and bustle of city life.
The model is available to pre-order. Pricing starts at $89,999.
