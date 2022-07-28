The Violet Tiny House Features Unique Lounge Loft Design Offering Beautiful Views

Their latest mobile home design is called The Violet Tiny House, and this company aimed to build a tiny home that indeed was livable, whether used as a permanent home or just as a guest house.
The tiny habitat is based on a 21,000 lb (9,525 kg) trailer and is 8,6 feet (2,5 m) wide, 13,6 feet (4.1 m) tall, and 28 feet (8.5 m) long. It has a sloped metal roof, tongue and groove siding, and dual pane windows.
The Violet Tiny House features a creative split floor layout that promises to take advantage of every little bit of space, so let’s just take a little tour to see if it could cater to your tiny living needs.
First, let me tell you that it includes a full kitchen, a big bed on the main floor, a spacious bath, a dining area, a large, bright lounge area, and plenty of storage. What more could you wish for from a tiny habitat?
Speaking of the loft, this is definitely one-of-a-kind and a standout feature of the Violet Tiny House. The builders decided to create the living room in the attic, and instead of a standard flat space with furniture, they outfitted it with two fixed couches facing each other, offering seating for six. A 43” TV flips down from the ceiling for movie nights.
A huge window next to the couches allows for panoramic views of the environment. In the middle, there is a drop-down area that creates enough space to be able to stand getting in and out of the loft.
Moving on to the kitchen, the Violet Tiny House is a dream come true for minimalists who love to cook, with generous counter space, a large sink, a convection oven, a cooktop with 4 burners, and a venting range hood. There is also a French door fridge with 2 freezer drawers.
A breakfast bar facing a large window to match has beautiful wood shelves underneath and, besides offering stunning views while dining, will also provide additional storage space.
The bathroom is right next to the kitchen and includes a vanity with sink and mirror, toilet, and a nice tiled shower. Unlike other tiny houses that only have small, square boxes serving as bathroom space, Violet features a 48-inch (121 cm) shower, so plenty of room to wash off the dirt after a hiking session.
Another notable feature of Violet is that it has plenty of windows. You probably haven’t seen so many windows in such a tiny structure before. Even the bathroom has two windows and an exhaust fan to allow fresh air in.
And to top it off, Violet also has a washer/dryer, water heater, and several generous storage cabinets.
The Violet Tiny House is available for $93,600 and if it tickled your fancy, check it out at Sunflower Tiny Homes.
The tiny habitat is based on a 21,000 lb (9,525 kg) trailer and is 8,6 feet (2,5 m) wide, 13,6 feet (4.1 m) tall, and 28 feet (8.5 m) long. It has a sloped metal roof, tongue and groove siding, and dual pane windows.
The Violet Tiny House features a creative split floor layout that promises to take advantage of every little bit of space, so let’s just take a little tour to see if it could cater to your tiny living needs.
First, let me tell you that it includes a full kitchen, a big bed on the main floor, a spacious bath, a dining area, a large, bright lounge area, and plenty of storage. What more could you wish for from a tiny habitat?
Speaking of the loft, this is definitely one-of-a-kind and a standout feature of the Violet Tiny House. The builders decided to create the living room in the attic, and instead of a standard flat space with furniture, they outfitted it with two fixed couches facing each other, offering seating for six. A 43” TV flips down from the ceiling for movie nights.
A huge window next to the couches allows for panoramic views of the environment. In the middle, there is a drop-down area that creates enough space to be able to stand getting in and out of the loft.
Moving on to the kitchen, the Violet Tiny House is a dream come true for minimalists who love to cook, with generous counter space, a large sink, a convection oven, a cooktop with 4 burners, and a venting range hood. There is also a French door fridge with 2 freezer drawers.
A breakfast bar facing a large window to match has beautiful wood shelves underneath and, besides offering stunning views while dining, will also provide additional storage space.
The bathroom is right next to the kitchen and includes a vanity with sink and mirror, toilet, and a nice tiled shower. Unlike other tiny houses that only have small, square boxes serving as bathroom space, Violet features a 48-inch (121 cm) shower, so plenty of room to wash off the dirt after a hiking session.
Another notable feature of Violet is that it has plenty of windows. You probably haven’t seen so many windows in such a tiny structure before. Even the bathroom has two windows and an exhaust fan to allow fresh air in.
And to top it off, Violet also has a washer/dryer, water heater, and several generous storage cabinets.
The Violet Tiny House is available for $93,600 and if it tickled your fancy, check it out at Sunflower Tiny Homes.