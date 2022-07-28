Lovely Self-Sufficient Tiny House in Iceland Built With Driftwood from Russia

Glass tiny houses are not uncommon anymore, but this one is special because it’s located in one of the most spectacular places on Earth, in the middle of a natural lava desert in Iceland. To enjoy a self-sufficient glass tiny home that’s both eco-friendly and modern, while being surrounded by nothing but land and sky, is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Few things in the world could be better than gazing at the Northern Lights from your private hot tub. You can even admire the stars every evening, while taking a shower, because in this tiny house even the bathroom is made of glass. No problem with that, since you’d be surrounded only by nature.
The Glass Cottages are two tiny houses built by a small family company in the middle of lava fields, close to each other but separated by small gills, for privacy.
The cottages are almost entirely self-sustainable, with pure water coming from their own wells, and the sun acting as the main source of heat during the day. They’re also as sustainable as possible, made of triple-layer glass and sustainable wood.
The furniture was made from Russian driftwood that was collected on the beach, and even the cushions are hand-knitted using wool from a rescue sheep farm. Everything is locally-sourced and crafted.
At the same time, the Glass Cottages are very modern. Guests have access to Wi-Fi, air conditioning, and floor heating. The kitchen is ready for preparing delicious meals, boasting everything you would need, including a coffee maker and a toaster. Also, the queen-sized bed comes with organic linen and towels of the best quality.
Spending time in one of these unique glass houses in Iceland sounds like an off-grid experience like no other. Those who would like to try it out can find out more at Glass Cottages.
