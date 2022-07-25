Off-Grid Eco-Cabin Built by a Renowned Architect Wants to Inspire Sustainable Living

It looks like a charming wooden cabin located on a wonderful private farm in Faygate, UK, but the Olinda tiny house is much more than that. Designed by an acclaimed architect, it’s a completely off-grid, sustainable living prototype with modern amenities.
Landowner Piers Calvert built this eco glamping house at the Holmbush Farm, together with Bill Dunster, an architect who has designed numerous zero-carbon projects. Other than the connection to the public water supply, through a pipe across the field, Olinda is entirely off-grid.
This is thanks to a large battery bank, and solar panels that provide up to 6 kW of solar power. As a result, the eco-cabin enjoys a 240 V supply even at night, with plenty of sockets throughout, USB charging, and Wi-Fi. Guests also have access to a control panel showing how much solar power is being generated, the live power consumption, and how much energy is left in the batteries. No wonder Piers calls Olinda a “hi-tech tiny home.”
The tiny house’s first floor reveals the kitchen, a living room, and a walk-in shower with a composting toilet. The kitchen is equipped with essentials such as a fridge, a microwave, a 4L electric pan instead of an oven, plus other smaller appliances such as a toaster and a blender.
Accommodation is also generous for a tiny house, including two bedrooms with double beds upstairs, plus the sofa bed in the downstairs living room. This means that up to six people can enjoy the comfort and beauty of this eco-cabin. After a long day of exploring the gorgeous natural surroundings in the area, everyone can enjoy a warm shower, thanks to the water tank in the roof, with a low-power, air-source heat pump.
Olinda is part of a larger project aimed at demonstrating an efficient form of zero-carbon construction, which could help with the housing crisis in the UK, according to Sussex World.
Those who want to experience off-grid living, while still enjoying modern comfort, can check out the Olinda tiny home at Airbnb.
