This Modern Farmhouse-Style Home on Wheels Is Actually a Tiny Mansion

That’s also the case for Jen Gressett, who decided to move into a tiny house out of financial necessity after a failed marriage. The road to becoming a tiny house owner was not one without bumps for the Boulder, California mother-of-two, but all the efforts paid off in the end. She now lives in a gorgeous tiny home on wheels that looks like a modern farmhouse, offers storage galore, and gives her the chance to roam freely.
Designed and built with help from professional builder MitchCraft Tiny Homes, after a disastrous collaboration with a Craiglist builder, the trailhead tiny home is a unique structure built on a 34-foot by 10-foot (10.3 by 3 meters) footprint.
One of its unique traits is the two pop-out lofts on each side that extend the length of the upper portion of the house to 36 feet (11 meters), creating more room inside.
On the outside, the tiny home adopts a farmhouse style with classic white board and batten walls, along with cedar chevron accents that complete the modern look.
Talking of the inside, there are no less than 480 square feet of functional space that are divided between the kitchen, living area, bathroom, and two loft bedrooms.
If I could only write one word about the kitchen, that would be huge. Just as a printable on the wall in Jen’s tiny house states, this build is “less house, more kitchen.” It actually looks like a stylish full-size kitchen in a regular house. It features light grey counters coupled with Nustone Quartz countertops in a Mammoth white shade and includes all the necessary appliances, like a small white fridge, a white 24-inch off-grid propane oven, and a 30-inch sink with contrasting matte black faucet.
Completing the kitchen layout is a circle dining space with three chairs where Jen can enjoy meals, work on her laptop, or play games with friends. Open shelves above the dining space offer additional space for storage.
Another clever element in this house’s design is represented by the two slide-out drawers incorporated into the end of the kitchen cabinetry. These are used by the owner to store her printer and other stuff without clutter.
The two loft bedrooms are differently styled to suit the needs of mother and daughter, but they include all the essentials: comfortable beds, shelves, and windows.
The bathroom, positioned at the far end of the Trailhead tiny home, perfectly ties in with the rest of the house. It is light, bright, and spacious, and features a horse trough tub, a compost toilet, a washer-dryer combo, white vanity, and a generous medicine cabinet. Storage drawers are also included in the mix. Everything is washed in white to make the space look luminous and large.
Though the owner was expecting to spend about $150,000 (143,700 Euro) on the build, the final cost went up to $174,000 (166,700 Euro), but it’s all justified and well worth it. The result is a stunning tiny mansion that is certainly able to cater to the owner’s every need.
