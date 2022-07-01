Fully Autonomous ECO AquaCamper Is an Amphibious Tiny House That Knows No Boundaries

Its name is ECO AquaCamper and it claims to be a 3-in-1 dwelling that can serve as a stationary home, a mobile one, and a floating house. It is fully autonomous and fully equipped.
This special kind of camper/tiny house is the creation of a company based in Riga, Latvia, and it aims to offer a housing solution like no other, giving you the freedom to live anywhere you want, be it on land or the water.
Available in two lengths, a 6m (19.6 ft) version and an 8 m (26.2 ft) version, the AquaCamper comes with a fixed width of 2.55 m (8.3 ft) and offers 15 sq m (161 sq ft) or 20 sq m (215 sq ft) of interior space, depending on the option you choose. It can accommodate up to six people on a long-term basis. With the ECO AquaCamper weighing no more than 3.5 tons with all the features included, you can tow it with your regular driver’s license.
Its standard layout includes a kitchen with a dining area, a bedroom, a bathroom with a shower, and as a bonus, a sauna. There’s also a spacious lounge area on the rooftop. The house comes fully furnished and includes all the necessary household appliances, from a refrigerator to an electric cooker, boiler, air conditioner that also has a heating function, and so on. Solar panels are also included, as well as two large deep cycle batteries, and a reverse osmosis water filter. Several upgrades can also be made upon request, such as adding a fireplace, a washing machine, and so on.
While the AquaCamper can connect to permanent utilities just like any other mobile home, it can also be completely self-sufficient when it needs to. If there is no plumbing available, the house can still remain autonomous for up to a week, thanks to its built-in 200L reservoir and its rainwater collection system. And if you have any water source available nearby, you can benefit from a continuous supply of drinking water thanks to AquaCamper’s reverse osmosis filter.
As far as electricity and heat are concerned, the ECO 3-in-1 house is completely independent thanks to its hybrid setup with 2.4 kW solar panels installed on the roof.
To make this amphibious house move on the water, an electric motor is mounted on the AquaCamper. To help it maintain its stability on the water, the house has a watertight frame that helps it function just like a boat, and it also features multi-sectional plastic pontoons that are integrated into its chassis. Detachable external pontoons further increase that stability even in high winds, and you can also walk on them. You can also use the pontoons as lounge chairs or even tables.
The amphibious ECO AquaCamper tiny house is available to order on Indiegogo, with the 15 sq m (161 sq ft) version starting at $40,776 and the 20 sq m (215 sq ft) version having a base price of $49,140. The estimated shipping date for both is this September.
Available in two lengths, a 6m (19.6 ft) version and an 8 m (26.2 ft) version, the AquaCamper comes with a fixed width of 2.55 m (8.3 ft) and offers 15 sq m (161 sq ft) or 20 sq m (215 sq ft) of interior space, depending on the option you choose. It can accommodate up to six people on a long-term basis. With the ECO AquaCamper weighing no more than 3.5 tons with all the features included, you can tow it with your regular driver’s license.
Its standard layout includes a kitchen with a dining area, a bedroom, a bathroom with a shower, and as a bonus, a sauna. There’s also a spacious lounge area on the rooftop. The house comes fully furnished and includes all the necessary household appliances, from a refrigerator to an electric cooker, boiler, air conditioner that also has a heating function, and so on. Solar panels are also included, as well as two large deep cycle batteries, and a reverse osmosis water filter. Several upgrades can also be made upon request, such as adding a fireplace, a washing machine, and so on.
While the AquaCamper can connect to permanent utilities just like any other mobile home, it can also be completely self-sufficient when it needs to. If there is no plumbing available, the house can still remain autonomous for up to a week, thanks to its built-in 200L reservoir and its rainwater collection system. And if you have any water source available nearby, you can benefit from a continuous supply of drinking water thanks to AquaCamper’s reverse osmosis filter.
As far as electricity and heat are concerned, the ECO 3-in-1 house is completely independent thanks to its hybrid setup with 2.4 kW solar panels installed on the roof.
To make this amphibious house move on the water, an electric motor is mounted on the AquaCamper. To help it maintain its stability on the water, the house has a watertight frame that helps it function just like a boat, and it also features multi-sectional plastic pontoons that are integrated into its chassis. Detachable external pontoons further increase that stability even in high winds, and you can also walk on them. You can also use the pontoons as lounge chairs or even tables.
The amphibious ECO AquaCamper tiny house is available to order on Indiegogo, with the 15 sq m (161 sq ft) version starting at $40,776 and the 20 sq m (215 sq ft) version having a base price of $49,140. The estimated shipping date for both is this September.