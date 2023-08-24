Adorable 16-Foot Tiny Dazzles With One of the Most Beautiful Main-Floor Bedrooms

When it comes to families, especially larger ones, tiny homes on wheels might not be the best housing option in the long run. They're great as a temporary solution in many scenarios, and we've seen numerous designs with excellent accommodation capabilities. Still, most types of dwellings on wheels are particularly compatible with single owners and couples. Compact tiny homes like this 16-footer reflect the freedom of movement and affordability that are the very essence of mobile living.
The incredible versatility of tiny homes on wheels never ceases to amaze us. Ranging from just a few feet to spacious abodes with two lofts and large rooms and from simple to complex layouts, these sustainable housing alternatives have something for everybody. Dragon Tiny Homes designed, among other things, a 16-foot (4.8 meters) studio on wheels that is absolutely adorable and perfectly functional for one or two people.
As it usually happens, one particular room gets most of the attention while another one takes a back seat. This 16-foot Dragon tiny might surprise many with its layout because it focuses on the bedroom, leaving little room for the kitchen. In fact, this compact studio boasts one of the most beautiful, luxurious tiny house bedrooms out there – an unexpected quality, considering its size. On the other hand, the kitchen is much more compact, which might be a downside for some.
Even at first glance, the Dragon Studio on wheels draws attention with its color-block style. Oversized windows (compared to the overall dimensions) with elegant white frames pop out in contrast to the black exterior. Thanks to these large windows, the tiny studio seems to open up to the world and invite the outdoors in, which creates the illusion of more space and draws in abundant natural light.
The generous space allows the addition of extra furniture, including an armchair and a coffee table – something rarely seen with tiny home bedrooms, which usually stick to the bare minimum.
The manufacturer compares this model with a high-end hotel room, and this lavish, luxurious bedroom has a lot to do with that. Many types of homes on wheels only offer small and cramped sleeping options. Not in this case. Rest and relaxation are guaranteed inside this elegant, remarkably spacious bedroom.
Due to the inherent space limitations of a mobile studio, the Dragon Tiny Homes team decided to endow this tiny house with one big room instead of a smaller separate bedroom and living area. The result looks great and seems truly inviting. It's a spacious bedroom doubling as a cozy relaxation area with a TV and a sitting nook. This way, the owners can enjoy the views and beautiful luminosity of this room all throughout the day.
The studio's kitchen is also equipped with premium appliances, yet it doesn't benefit from the best placement. It's located right by the main entry, which equals minimal counter space and not a lot of room for movement. However, in terms of functionality, this kitchenette checks all the boxes. Plus, it looks chic with its grey cabinets, black fixtures, and quartz countertop.
Hot water and temperature control are basic features for comfortable living, so the Dragon studio comes with a mini-split heater and AC unit, plus a propane instant hot water heater. Like all the Dragon Tiny Homes, this mobile studio is NOAH-certified, which guarantees high-quality, durable construction.
And, speaking of durability, it sits on a heavy-duty trailer, custom-built in-house for tiny homes. This dual-axle bumper-pull trailer uses steel frame I-beam construction for optimal stability, an essential feature when it comes to homes that are meant for the road.
Last but not least, this 16-foot mobile studio comes with an attractive price tag – just $37,950 for a well-equipped, comfortable, and durable living space. Who said that tiny living can't be luxurious? The Dragon Tiny Homes mobile studio promises high-level comfort and doesn't disappoint.
If any home has a heart, this studio's heart is not in the kitchen but in the bedroom. Surprisingly for such a small surface, this home's main-floor bedroom is absolutely luxurious. A comfy queen-sized bed is almost completely surrounded by oversized windows, making it extra luminous and airy.
A compact bathroom matches the bedroom in terms of luxury due to the well-chosen equipment. A 32-inch (81 cm) shower and a conventional toilet are seamlessly integrated into the bathroom's layout with a contemporary minimalistic style, highlighted by gold fixtures.
This studio on wheels proves that even a surface of just 136 square feet (12.6 square meters) can be turned into a personal heaven on wheels through clever, high-quality design. The compact size, beautiful layout, and luxurious appliances also make this abode truly versatile. It can work great as a temporary home for one or two people, a lovely guest house, a creative studio, or a vacation rental, and these are just some of the possibilities.
