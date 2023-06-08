The 2023 HC1 Studio Special Edition Is a Cute, Very Compact, and Complete Camper

What's small and cute and, if we're to believe buzz online, quite possibly the perfect camper in its size category? That would be the HC1 Studio from RV maker Happier Camper, which recently got an upgrade with the Special Edition.
Happier Camper started out in the business of renovating old campers before breaking onto the RV market with the flagship HC1 model in 2015. It became a hit due to the combination of several factors: a fiberglass body that was durable and lightweight, a low towing weight, a modular interior, and a very retro-cute exterior design.
In the years that passed, Happier Camper branched out, introducing the Traveler in 2021 and the Studio later on, but all models and variations retained the same approach: a small, lightweight, and durable towable with a modular interior and that vintage look. The latest addition to the lineup, which isn't technically a new model as it's an upgrade over an existing one, is all these things, too.
This is the 2023 HC1 Studio Special Edition, introduced at Camping World earlier this year. You can see right away that it's still very cute and vintage-looking but now offers several upgrades inside that make the space more functional and, because of it, suitable for extended stays at camp. The exterior also boasts a "special" two-tone white-on-blue paintjob, which matches the navy interior.
The HC1 Studio SE is still all these things, of course. The 10-foot (3-meter) shell sits on a 13-foot (3.9-meter) trailer with a folding hitch, which increases garageability and ease of use. The body is made of two shells of fiberglass welded together, which ensures strength, durability, and proper insulation – while giving it that decided vintage vibe that will appeal to nostalgics.
Dry weight is 1,800 lbs (816.5 kg), with a GVWR of 3,500 lbs (1,587.5 kg). You get a 17-gallon (64.3-liter) freshwater tank, a similarly-sized tank for gray, but no black tank. You also get a fully-functional wet bathroom, a small galley, and the modular living space with the patented Adaptiv system.
The wet bathroom features a dry flushing toilet, a shower, a storage compartment that wasn't there before, and a waterproof toilet paper holder. The galley is where changes are most obvious. You still get a two-burner propane cooktop, a Dometic drawer fridge, and a sink, but dimensions and locations have been altered to create a more functional space. It's still a very compact space, but you could realistically put together a decent meal in here with some careful planning, organizing, and help. Additional storage is now found up top.
The SE comes with a 100W solar panel on the roof, a 12V water heater, and outlets and USB chargers front and rear. It also has the Happier Camper now-recognizable tailgate, which allows opening up the living space to the great outdoors – which, in this case, will also include all manners of bugs since no screens are offered as standard. The standard package includes electric brakes, front and rear stabilizers, and an AC unit with forced-air heating.
The 2023 Happier Camper HC1 Studio Special Edition has an MRSP of $69,864, so here's to hoping you were reading this sitting down. It's now offered at a discounted $39,995, which, depending on how you regard the idea of comfort and convenience in an RV, is either affordable or way too expensive.
In the years that passed, Happier Camper branched out, introducing the Traveler in 2021 and the Studio later on, but all models and variations retained the same approach: a small, lightweight, and durable towable with a modular interior and that vintage look. The latest addition to the lineup, which isn't technically a new model as it's an upgrade over an existing one, is all these things, too.
This is the 2023 HC1 Studio Special Edition, introduced at Camping World earlier this year. You can see right away that it's still very cute and vintage-looking but now offers several upgrades inside that make the space more functional and, because of it, suitable for extended stays at camp. The exterior also boasts a "special" two-tone white-on-blue paintjob, which matches the navy interior.
The highest selling point of the HC1 Studio is that it's small enough to be stored inside the family garage, lightweight enough to be towed with the daily driver, and durable to represent a sound lifetime investment. The HC1 Studio is not a complete camper in the sense an Airstream or any other larger towable is: it's not designed to double as a full-time or even a summer residence away from the city. Instead, it's meant to offer comfort and convenience in a compact package with basic functionality and retro flair. It is an upgrade over other camping solutions.
The HC1 Studio SE is still all these things, of course. The 10-foot (3-meter) shell sits on a 13-foot (3.9-meter) trailer with a folding hitch, which increases garageability and ease of use. The body is made of two shells of fiberglass welded together, which ensures strength, durability, and proper insulation – while giving it that decided vintage vibe that will appeal to nostalgics.
Dry weight is 1,800 lbs (816.5 kg), with a GVWR of 3,500 lbs (1,587.5 kg). You get a 17-gallon (64.3-liter) freshwater tank, a similarly-sized tank for gray, but no black tank. You also get a fully-functional wet bathroom, a small galley, and the modular living space with the patented Adaptiv system.
This Adaptiv system comprises several boxes (modules) of fiberglass that can be moved around at will to create whatever space you need at any given moment. This way, you can turn the rear into a dining area, a bedroom, or a lounge for binge-watching favorite movies and shows, or you can even take the modules outside. They also integrate storage, so how about killing several birds with one retro-looking stone?
The wet bathroom features a dry flushing toilet, a shower, a storage compartment that wasn't there before, and a waterproof toilet paper holder. The galley is where changes are most obvious. You still get a two-burner propane cooktop, a Dometic drawer fridge, and a sink, but dimensions and locations have been altered to create a more functional space. It's still a very compact space, but you could realistically put together a decent meal in here with some careful planning, organizing, and help. Additional storage is now found up top.
The SE comes with a 100W solar panel on the roof, a 12V water heater, and outlets and USB chargers front and rear. It also has the Happier Camper now-recognizable tailgate, which allows opening up the living space to the great outdoors – which, in this case, will also include all manners of bugs since no screens are offered as standard. The standard package includes electric brakes, front and rear stabilizers, and an AC unit with forced-air heating.
The video tour below offers a good look at the updated interior, albeit in a very sales-pitch-like presentation (*because that’s what it is). The HC1 Studio SE is not the Second Coming as you might be tempted to believe from the video, but it is an excellent camper for those looking for a small and lightweight towable for their weekend adventures. In this light, the upgrades offered in the Special Edition model are most welcome because they're meant to make that small space a bit more home-like.
The 2023 Happier Camper HC1 Studio Special Edition has an MRSP of $69,864, so here's to hoping you were reading this sitting down. It's now offered at a discounted $39,995, which, depending on how you regard the idea of comfort and convenience in an RV, is either affordable or way too expensive.