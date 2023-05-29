Droplet Teardrop Trailer Is 'The Next Small Thing:' Lightweight, Spacious, and Affordable

There are times when bigger isn't better, but just more inconveniencing, more expensive, and harder to move around. On that principle, the Droplet teardrop trailer is the best because it's small, lightweight, and ideal for travelers who might not want to upgrade their daily driver just to go camping.
The Droplet is a standard teardrop trailer in many ways but different in all the other ways that might tip the balance in its favor. It's bigger than a standard teardrop and features more glazing, which makes it nicer and more practical. It's fully insulated, so it's good for all-season use, and it packs a fully functional kitchen in the rear, which means it can be used both on the weekend and extended getaways. More importantly, it's particularly light, which means you could tow it with a Ford Focus or even a Mini if you choose the right configuration.
The Droplet is made in Canada and offered in two flavors, depending on how much use you have in mind for it. The idea behind it is that weekend warriors might not want to invest in a large towable, which they would then have to store, maintain, and then handle on the road the few times they do go out with it. So, why go big when you could go small and do away with most of these downsides?
This is how the Droplet 58 came to be, the flagship model. Introduced a few years ago as the trailer for "campers who travel light, prefer multiple short-term trips and value a compact yet fully functional teardrop trailer," it measures 13.5 feet (4.11 meters) in total length, including the tongue. A naked 58 starts at 950 lbs (431 kg), but you could make it even lighter if you opt for the aluminum body, in which case it would start at under 900 lbs.
This means you get an exceptionally lightweight trailer that you can park by hand. Because "size doesn’t matter," you still get comfortable sleeping for two adults, a large range of add-ons to enhance comfort on the road, and a packed galley in the tailgate, with everything from storage to a portable stove, portable fridge, and a sink with a 2.64-gallon (10-liter) water tank.
The second model, the Droplet XL, was introduced in 2021 based on customer feedback requesting a slightly larger body. It's the same Droplet trailer but with more space, which means it's perfect for "adventurers who go on long-term camping trips, bring additional camping and outdoor gear, or travel with their families." The XL is 15 feet (4.57 meters) in length with the tongue and starts at 1,050 lbs (476 kg), so it retains towability.
Both Droplet models are designed around the light-drenched bedroom, which holds a queen-size mattress with storage on the walls, LED lights, and chargers. The bed is surrounded by glazing on four sides, on three of the walls and on the roof, where you get a skylight window. The large doors with oversize windows swing all the way back, creating a very nice outdoor-indoor flow and allowing the cross-breeze to cool down the space without the need for an AC unit.
The kitchen is small but packed. The XL model offers space for a larger slide-out fridge and extra storage, so you can head out for longer stretches without stressing about supplies. You also get dual LED lights here and charging outlets.
The design of the Droplet is inspired by boat and aircraft design, from the way it uses high-strength structural adhesives instead of screws to the structural wood fiber frame clad in composite aluminum on the outside and wood laminate on the interior, with a layer of closed cell rigid foam insulation in between. With a goal of making a sustainable product, Droplet uses CNC machining for the walls and 3D printing for window latches, thus cutting down waste during production – and production costs, too.
With the same purpose in mind, Droplet has set up a rental network where owners who only use their trailer occasionally can rent it out to others. It even offers storage for these units at their Burnaby, BC warehouse. With this network, the company has built a strong community of owners, offering them a series of perks that turn ownership of such a teardrop into a different experience.
A Droplet teardrop sells "naked” or specced according to your needs and budget. Optionals range from brakes to upgraded 13" wheels (over the standard 12"), the portable fridge and the portable 2-burner stove, keyless lock, portable shower, awning, solar ready package and a battery pack, window curtains, and the possibility to add decals or color to the sides or the chassis. The company can also entertain other customization requests, but these have to be discussed in advance.
The Droplet teardrop starts at $17,950-$19,950 on a $6,000 deposit, which includes only the shell and the mattress. Anything else you add will add to the tally and the final weight of the towable – two considerations you should keep in mind when budgeting.