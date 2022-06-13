Happier Camper's $50K Studio RV Blasts Modularity to New Heights With Ingenious System

Today, we're going to take a little journey through a mobile habitat that may look like others we've seen. Still, looks can be deceiving because the HC1 Studio from Happier Camper is anything but your traditional camper. Heck, a starting price of $50,000 (€47,700 at current exchange rates) is more than enough to help you understand there's something special about this one.
Well, to help you grasp a bit more about the Studio, we need to check out the hearts and minds behind the machine, in this case, Happier Camper, a team that's been building RVs out of California since around 2015 when they unveiled the HC1. However, Happier Camper's RV history started earlier, initially as a fiberglass camper restoration group.
After years on the market, Happier Camper still dabbles in fiberglass constructions and is one of the main attraction points of this brand. As you know, fiberglass doesn't rot or rust like wood or steel and is basically the next best thing to carbon fiber units without the staggering price tag. Some carbon fiber RVs can topple the scales with prices well into the hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Adaptiv system. If you've never heard of this feature, it's a proprietary system that is basically made up of separate blocks that work together to create spaces such as bunk beds, a queen bed, a dining area, and even a galley. Because the Studio model already features a galley at the front of the trailer, the Adaptiv components found here are used to create the bedding options and yield storage space. Best of all, these "cubes" can be set up outside to create a picnic area in minutes.
Imagine that you sent the $50K on a Studio and decided to hit up the West Coast of the U.S. Once you've claimed your prize, you'll only be towing along a mobile home that weighs only 1,500 pounds (680 kilograms) and exerts a maximum of 220 pounds (100 kilograms) onto your hitch. With a GVWR of 3,500 pounds (1,588 kilograms), moving your life into this sucker seems like a reality.
After you've driven for a few hours and decided that this is where you'll be camping for the night, you pull your car over and unleash the Studio's abilities. Sure, you may want to use the restroom as you've been driving for some time, maybe even whip up a quick meal using the two-burner top and galley block, but the real magic begins the moment you decide to sleep under the stars.
Diving further into the Studio, this modularity is also perfect for the modern digital nomad. Not only are multiple bedding options possible, but the Adaptiv system allows you to create and access spaces such as an office space or dining area, or take everything out again and sell ice cream out of your traveling home.
At the end of the day, the lifestyle you want to live in a Studio is entirely up to you; Happier Camper is just the team that gives you everything you need to do so. Sounds like the sort of manufacturer and machine to consider for a subsequent camper purchase.
