GoBe Campers Builds Just One Kind of Travel Trailer and It May Be All You Need for Years

Folks, GoBe Campers, is a crew that seems to have sprouted roots on the plains of Iowa but follows through with production in the mountains of Colorado. Why this is, we may never know, but then again, none of that matters. What's important here are the results that come out from under the GoBe umbrella.
As I explored this manufacturer, I realized that they build just one camper style, and it's available in just one floorplan. That's not to say that customer input isn't welcome, but according to the manufacturer's website, this is all we can get for the base price. Frankly, it's all you may need because the way GoBe builds these suckers is very different from the classic campers we see on the streets.
If looking at this camper, you're reminded of a different style of RV, particularly the Trillium or Boler travel trailers of Canada, you wouldn't be far off from the actual truth. While there's no mention of the words Boler or Trillium on the manufacturer's website, the shape and materials used to yield each GoBe are strikingly similar to Bolers, which is in no way a downside.
made possible because this sort of RV is typically built using fiberglass, and that's precisely the case here too. This means that the elements or pests have no chance of eating away at the shell. Sure, we all know what happens when you leave fiberglass to bake in the sun, but why buy an RV that costs you nothing more than $20,900 (€20,600 at current exchange rates) to own if all you're going to do is let it catch dust? Start using your RVs, people!
Part of this camper's magic also lies in how the chassis is prepared for rugged adventures, be they on or off-road. Sure, you shouldn't be going romping with something like this behind your truck, but if you do happen to see an unpaved road out of the corner of your eye, the steel tube frame and ground clearance of 12.5 inches (31.9 centimeters) should be good enough to take you a tad further than most campers in this price range.
But what about the sort of lifestyle you'll unlock while not on the road? Once you've pulled over for the day, you'll be able to truly see what GoBe has done with this travel trailer. Not only is the exterior tattered with all sorts of spaces and features designed to be equipped with things like gas cans, awnings, and forward storage, but once you're inside, you'll access a minimalist yet spacious layout fit with a modular dinette that can be transformed into a bed spanning over two-thirds of the interior.
Sure, you'll start with a price of a tad over $20K, but once you're done adding all the little extras you feel you want and need while off-grid, you should still be looking at a fully-loaded camper for under $30K. After all, this lifestyle is all about making things simple again; how much gear can you really add? Whatever your ideas, it seems like GoBe is a solid base upon which to unfurl them.
As I explored this manufacturer, I realized that they build just one camper style, and it's available in just one floorplan. That's not to say that customer input isn't welcome, but according to the manufacturer's website, this is all we can get for the base price. Frankly, it's all you may need because the way GoBe builds these suckers is very different from the classic campers we see on the streets.
If looking at this camper, you're reminded of a different style of RV, particularly the Trillium or Boler travel trailers of Canada, you wouldn't be far off from the actual truth. While there's no mention of the words Boler or Trillium on the manufacturer's website, the shape and materials used to yield each GoBe are strikingly similar to Bolers, which is in no way a downside.
made possible because this sort of RV is typically built using fiberglass, and that's precisely the case here too. This means that the elements or pests have no chance of eating away at the shell. Sure, we all know what happens when you leave fiberglass to bake in the sun, but why buy an RV that costs you nothing more than $20,900 (€20,600 at current exchange rates) to own if all you're going to do is let it catch dust? Start using your RVs, people!
Part of this camper's magic also lies in how the chassis is prepared for rugged adventures, be they on or off-road. Sure, you shouldn't be going romping with something like this behind your truck, but if you do happen to see an unpaved road out of the corner of your eye, the steel tube frame and ground clearance of 12.5 inches (31.9 centimeters) should be good enough to take you a tad further than most campers in this price range.
But what about the sort of lifestyle you'll unlock while not on the road? Once you've pulled over for the day, you'll be able to truly see what GoBe has done with this travel trailer. Not only is the exterior tattered with all sorts of spaces and features designed to be equipped with things like gas cans, awnings, and forward storage, but once you're inside, you'll access a minimalist yet spacious layout fit with a modular dinette that can be transformed into a bed spanning over two-thirds of the interior.
Sure, you'll start with a price of a tad over $20K, but once you're done adding all the little extras you feel you want and need while off-grid, you should still be looking at a fully-loaded camper for under $30K. After all, this lifestyle is all about making things simple again; how much gear can you really add? Whatever your ideas, it seems like GoBe is a solid base upon which to unfurl them.