The 1980 Gama Home Is a Unique 6X6 Motorhome in Need of TLC

More on this:

1 South Africa Shows the World What It's Got With the Discoverer 4 RV: Prepare To Glamp

2 This RV Was Turned Into a Rugged Go-Anywhere, Off-Grid Capable Adventure Rig

3 Want an Affordable and Capable Campervan? Sunlight's Cliff RT Is the Answer

4 This Class A Motorhome Has a Homey Design With Two Sleeping Areas and a Spacious Bath

5 Bougie Bus Is a Wonderful Off-Grid Mobile House With Two Bedrooms and a Homey Aesthetic