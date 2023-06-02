This Class A Motorhome Has a Homey Design With Two Sleeping Areas and a Spacious Bath

Many families have changed their lifestyles into nomad ones. Some of them even sell their houses and move into an RV. This is due to the fact that this lifestyle offers you more freedom, is more affordable, and can get your family members closer to each other. Add to this the ability to travel anywhere while never leaving your home, and you get one of the best recipes for an adventurous life.
Chuck and Shannon decided in 2020 to sell everything they owned, such as the home and the cars, and start traveling with their three kids. One of the downsides of this lifestyle is getting rid of most of your things since you cannot fit the same amount of items from a traditional house into an RV. But the couple enjoyed the idea of minimalism, and they even kept a few of their stuff in a basement. After a while, if this nomad life no longer interests them, they plan to live in a simple and modest manner.
Their motorhome is a 2011 Georgetown 350TS named Georgie, after the famous character from Seinfeld, George Constanza. It measures 36 ft (11 m) in length, 8.4 ft (2.5 m) in width, and 12.2 ft (3.7 m) in height. The interior has been renovated with new appliances, and a few items were removed to make it more spacious. It was designed in a bright color scheme, making it feel more airy and giving it a homey aesthetic.
The living room is located in front and is placed in the biggest slide-out of the rig, which offers more space for an area that is most used during the day. This space comes with a large couch which is the main hang-out area that transforms into an extra sleeping space. The sofa comes with seat belts that are screwed directly into the steel frame, and it is also fastened to the floor. During traveling, the kids are safely seated. The blinds were exchanged for standard residential ones that were cut to fit the size of the RV windows. We can also find a TV mounted on the wall in front of the motorhome and two swivel chairs.
Although the kitchen is small, there is plenty of storage provided by the base and upper cabinets. There is also a pull-out pantry next to the fridge with many drawers and a spice rack. The whole design is completed by the Tic Tac Tiles backsplash. The dinette consists of an L-shaped bench and a table.
In the hallway, we find the bunkroom area and the bathroom, separated from the front side by a sliding door which is also used as a hanging area for jackets. Although there are three kids, there are only two bunk beds that are shared between them. But the living room couch always comes in handy. Each bunk comes with a shelf, a window, and curtains.
The last room in this mobile home is the master bedroom. It has a decent size, and it manages to fit a giant wardrobe hidden inside the walls, a wall-mounted TV, a queen-size bed, two cabinets, and two nightstands. Most of the laundry items are kept underneath the mattress, together with other miscellaneous items.
The couple has a few pieces of advice for future nomads. The most important one is, of course, having fun and enjoying all the adventures wherever you travel. But first, you must do some research about this lifestyle and manage a way to make money on the road.
Their motorhome is a 2011 Georgetown 350TS named Georgie, after the famous character from Seinfeld, George Constanza. It measures 36 ft (11 m) in length, 8.4 ft (2.5 m) in width, and 12.2 ft (3.7 m) in height. The interior has been renovated with new appliances, and a few items were removed to make it more spacious. It was designed in a bright color scheme, making it feel more airy and giving it a homey aesthetic.
The living room is located in front and is placed in the biggest slide-out of the rig, which offers more space for an area that is most used during the day. This space comes with a large couch which is the main hang-out area that transforms into an extra sleeping space. The sofa comes with seat belts that are screwed directly into the steel frame, and it is also fastened to the floor. During traveling, the kids are safely seated. The blinds were exchanged for standard residential ones that were cut to fit the size of the RV windows. We can also find a TV mounted on the wall in front of the motorhome and two swivel chairs.
The kitchen and dinette are in an open-concept layout. This area is quite cramped, and there is not much space for cooking, but it is still fully functional. But the family is planning to add an extra flipping board to give a little more prep space. The kitchen comes with a double-bowl sink, an oven that is used for storage, a stovetop that can be covered by a cutting board, a microwave that is also a convection oven, and an apartment-size fridge.
Although the kitchen is small, there is plenty of storage provided by the base and upper cabinets. There is also a pull-out pantry next to the fridge with many drawers and a spice rack. The whole design is completed by the Tic Tac Tiles backsplash. The dinette consists of an L-shaped bench and a table.
In the hallway, we find the bunkroom area and the bathroom, separated from the front side by a sliding door which is also used as a hanging area for jackets. Although there are three kids, there are only two bunk beds that are shared between them. But the living room couch always comes in handy. Each bunk comes with a shelf, a window, and curtains.
The bathroom has kept most of the original design, but the shower cabin's glass doors have been removed, and they added a curtain, making it feel more spacious. The same Tic Tac Tiles from the kitchen are used for the whole back wall here. There is also a large round mirror, a big sink, a vanity, lots of cabinets, and a standard flush toilet.
The last room in this mobile home is the master bedroom. It has a decent size, and it manages to fit a giant wardrobe hidden inside the walls, a wall-mounted TV, a queen-size bed, two cabinets, and two nightstands. Most of the laundry items are kept underneath the mattress, together with other miscellaneous items.
The couple has a few pieces of advice for future nomads. The most important one is, of course, having fun and enjoying all the adventures wherever you travel. But first, you must do some research about this lifestyle and manage a way to make money on the road.
This RV can be found online for around $110,000, but a newer version can cost even more than $150,000. It depends on the state of the motorhome, the customizations it comes with, and if it has an off-grid system. Most of them have a similar layout but have different furniture depending on the year and a few more appliances. These Class A motorhomes are perfect for a family since they have more sleeping areas.