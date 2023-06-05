This RV Was Turned Into a Rugged Go-Anywhere, Off-Grid Capable Adventure Rig

When you choose the nomad lifestyle, there are usually a few ways to go, ranging from a cushy bus conversion meant to camp in a national park all the way to a tiny camper van best used for short trips. But for those who opt for an adventure rig, there's one choice that tops all others: going the way of a rugged, off-road, and off-grid capable rig.
That's what adventuring is all about, journeying to and exploring areas you otherwise wouldn't. It's about getting out of your comfort zone and trying new things instead of just traveling on the road instead of taking a plane. And this RV turned 4x4 adventure rig embodies that free spirit focused on seeing what's out there.
The entire build started off with a 21-foot (6.4-meter) Starflyte RV, which makes it spacious enough to function as a full-time mobile dwelling. On top of that, it's also reliable and easy to fix even in case something goes wrong, as it's based on a Ford F-250.
It's also covered in bed liner, meaning there's no worrying about scratching the paint, and features a rigid front axle, limited-slip differential, 37-inch tires, a six-inch lift, a front-mounted winch, and Fox shock absorbers. But the exterior goodies don't end there.
Storage boxes are mounted on a swivel arm at the back, hiding even more storage in this RV's garage. There's enough space for everything, ranging from tools needed for roadside repairs to adventure gear. Also, at the back, there's a ladder that leads to the roof rack and the 300W of solar panels, joined by some more off-roading equipment.
The toilet has also been changed from the standard flush version to a composting one, as it's less limiting when you're off-grid camping. On top of that, it's part of a full wet bath, which is a welcome sight in an adventure rig. And somehow, it fits in this RV without compromising the interior space too much or feeling intrusive.
That's partly due to how well the layout has been designed. The bathroom is built in the back of this RV, meaning some changes had to be made to the bedroom area. In this case, that meant the bed had to be placed lengthwise, which would typically use up a lot of space. But the bed is retractable, able to turn into an L-shaped couch when not in use, also allowing access to the storage underneath.
Sharing the same wall as the bathroom, there is storage space. And it's plentiful, even boasting a hanging closet. There are also quite a few drawers and a fridge mounted within this large closet. Even further forward, there's the driver's compartment, which hides its own secret. The door of the overhead storage compartment rests on two wood slats when opened, allowing this space to double as an additional sleeping area, albeit a cramped one.
The final area left to cover is the kitchen, which was built on the driver's side wall and is relatively small. There's precious little countertop space, with most of it taken out by a two-burner induction cooktop and the sink. To complement this limited area, a swivel table was mounted on the side of the bed to extend the cooking area while doubling as a makeshift dinette.
The cabinets below are also a bit limited in terms of storage, as they house the electric water heater and the filtration system. However, there's plenty of overhead storage here, with cabinets running the entire length of the van. They're also aesthetically pleasing, made of bamboo, which blends nicely with the walnut wood that covers the roof and the cork flooring.
Overall, this adventure rig is highly impressive, built to both tackle rugged terrain and work as a full-time mobile home, albeit not a spacious one. On top of that, it features some really inspired design choices that amplify its off-grid capabilities, making it an excellent blueprint for potential nomads focused on exploration.
The point I'm trying to make here is that this adventure rig can go anywhere. And once it gets there, it doesn't have to go anywhere for a while, thanks to the careful planning of its off-grid features. The most important of those implementations is probably the 50-gallon (189-liter) freshwater tank, which can last a long time with some careful use.
Otherwise, the rest of the cab is pretty standard, with two captain's chairs, one of which can swivel. One unusual feature is the bench seat situated just behind the driver. And as these passenger seats take up some precious space, something had to be done to incorporate some storage underneath them. But as they're bolted to the fame of the RV, this area was chosen to be the electronics bay that houses the 3,000W inverter and the 500Ah battery pack. That rarely has to be worked on, so there's less need to unbolt the seats.
