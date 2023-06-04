DIY Camper Van Blends Charming Looks With a Convertible Bed and Other Creature Comforts

You can carry out an endless amount of research regarding building your first camper van. However, some people don't make it past that point, as something keeps them away from taking that leap, be it finances, time, energy, or something else. Don't get me wrong, it's a challenging feat, but if you take it step by step, you can make it seem less overwhelming. Blake and Tabby took that leap – this is their self-built camper van conversion.
When the pandemic hit, and more remote working opportunities emerged, people realized that they didn't have to be tied down to a single place and could drastically transform their lifestyle if they wished. 2020 is when Blake and Tabby decided they wanted to make a change – they spent about eight months binging camper van videos on YouTube before they actually decided to "pull the trigger."
If you convert a van into a camper for the first time, you will undoubtedly encounter some issues. But that's the beauty of it, finding solutions to the challenges. And at the end of it, you can proudly say it's your creation. This couple's rig turned out really fine – let's take a closer look at it.
What we have here is a Ram ProMaster 2500, a pretty popular choice for a camper van. Looking at it from the outside, the only details that hint toward it being a camper van are the solar panels on the roof and a small window. This look was intentional, as the duo wanted to be stealthy when camping out.
Blake and Tabby installed a roof deck and some solar panels. You'll also find a Starlink, which comes in very useful when they have to work from remote places.
Step inside, and you'll discover a warm and cozy interior. The first space you'll notice dead ahead is the kitchen, which the couple says they use very often. It features a sink, a sizeable oven with a two-burner stove, and various cabinetry all around. Underneath the sink, the duo stores garbage and recycling cans, as well as towels, oil, and other kitchen necessities.
Having a beautiful aesthetic will make spending time in your camper more enjoyable. Some nice design touches in Blake and Tabby's van are the overhead rattan cabinets running along the ceiling and the splashback tiles that depict suns. In fact, the splashback is a sticker, so changing it is easy and quick. Moreover, choosing a sticker over conventional tiles also reduces the weight involved, although in this case, it's probably a minor difference.
The cabinets and drawers offer plenty of space to store utensils and food. Furthermore, for convenience, they added a large spice rack on the wall. Part of the entrance is occupied by a spacious countertop with a fridge/freezer.
Traveling in a mobile home, especially as a couple, means that you won't have tons of privacy. The only exceptions are bus campers or those large motor homes, where there's plenty of space to spend time separately when you feel like it. Blake and Tabby added a curtain to separate the driver's cabin from the rest of the interior so that one could work there and the other could enjoy some alone time in the other part of the van. What's more, the curtain also helps block out sunlight coming through the windshield. A full-length mirror is attached to the curtain.
Every inch matters in a camper van. The couple left some small space behind the driver's seat, and they use it to the max, storing a broom, a one-wheel, laundry, and more. Above the driver's cabin is a shelf providing extra storage space for sheets, bedding, and window covers.
Another notable detail regarding the front area of the van is a step-up for shoe storage. Moreover, the diesel heater is located, like in many camper setups, underneath the passenger seat. For convenience, the couple added a bunch of magnetic hooks beside the entrance.
By now, you've probably noticed there isn't any dedicated bathroom space inside the van, which might sound like a nightmare scenario for some of you. The toilet is housed inside a shelf underneath the large countertop, while another shelf contains hygiene products.
Next up, we have the bedroom/living room. The bed is positioned from side to side instead of rear-to front. However, it can be turned into a couch that can easily seat a group of people. Regarding lighting, the couple added two warm lights near the bed, but the small bunker window on the side also helps light up the area. The window can also be opened for proper air circulation and paired with the Maxxair fan on the ceiling.
The living room is made out of three benches – two of them hide away the utility systems, while the third one is used for storage. What's more, there's another storage space integrated into the floor, where the duo keeps shoes. They didn't reveal any detail regarding the electrical system setup, but we do know they have a 33-gallon (125-liter) water tank.
At the rear, Blake and Tabby added a curtain, but they mostly use magnetic window covers for privacy. They installed small bookshelves in the remaining space between the overhead cabinets and the rear doors.
Lastly, a table can be extended outside when the rear doors are open, which can be used for enjoying a nice meal. There's also an outdoor shower connection, but the duo said they have yet to use it. Instead, they use their Planet Fitness membership to take showers at the gyms.
One often overlooks aspect of van life is safety. In this regard, the couple added a SimpliSafe home security system, which notifies them in case ill-intended people try to break in. There's also a glass break sensor and a motion sensor included. A freeze sensor completes the package, alerting them if their pipes get too cold.
All in all, this is a fantastic van build, especially since it's the first time Blake and Tabby have completed such a project. Hopefully, their story and rig will inspire you to start your van life journey if you're considering it.