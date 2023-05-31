Mercedes Sprinter Camper Van Comes With Off-Road Upgrades and an Indoor, Exposed Shower

Today, I'd like to take a look at yet another Sprinter van conversion – this rig might inspire you with its layout, especially considering you'll see a shower design that allows for more space.
What we have here is a 4x4 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 equipped with a V6 diesel engine, or "Big Boy," as its owners, Alyx and Martin, call it. I'll tell you more about its exterior before moving on to the inside.
A 4x4 van is already much better equipped to handle off-road terrain. However, the owners made several modifications to enable the van to navigate even more effectively off the beaten path. At the front, they mounted a CAtuned bumper with an in-built winch. Moreover, the grille is fitted with two Baja Designs Pro lights to ensure their path is always properly illuminated, complemented by a 50-inch (127 centimeters) LED light bar.
The Sprinter van rides on 17-inch Black Rhino wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich all-terrain tires. What's more, the duo equipped the rig with Van Compass skid plates to prevent damage to the engine and transmission when off-roading. The van also boasts a suspension upgrade from Agile Off-Road, rated for 5,400 lbs. (2,450 kg). What also would've been helpful is a lift kit, as we've seen on other Sprinter vans. And lastly, the van features aluminum running boards, a roof rack, and a trailer hitch receiver.
The driver's cabin is separated from the rest of the interior via a black curtain. Furthermore, the passenger swivel seat can be turned to face the table, adding an extra spot to sit when having people over. To create a better ambiance when guests are over for a drink or a meal, Alyx and Martin can play some music through Kenwood speakers around the van and a subwoofer under the couch. Believe it or not, a couple of speakers are integrated underneath the van when they want to move the party outside.
Next up, the kitchen features a large countertop, a tiny sink, an induction stovetop, and an Isotherm, marine-grade fridge. Alyx explains that the kitchen is an essential part of the van for them, as they spend lots of time cooking, so they wanted to devise plenty of storage space to fit everything they needed. And they did so via drawers and cabinets, both under and above the countertop. One nice detail is that one of the drawers is fitted with a foam insert to prevent the dishes from rattling.
Most campers I've seen so far either have a dedicated, closed-off space for the shower or they have an outdoor one, or even both. However, this rig boasts an exposed interior setup for the bathroom just across from the kitchen. The couple opted for a box system for the dry flush toilet instead of mounting walls around it, using the same stainless steel as a backsplash.
The shower pan is under the toilet. You'll also notice an overhead, removable bar used to hang all sorts of clothes and gear. What's more, to take a shower, they use magnetic hooks they attach to the ceiling to mount the shower curtain.
Regarding storage, there are plenty of overhead cabinets running along the ceiling where the couple stores their necessities. You'll also find a Dometic TRX 2000 A/C and an AirMax fan.
Alyx and Martin fitted the van with various utilities to make life on the road more comfortable, including a diesel heater, a 32-gallon (121-liter) freshwater tank, and a 22-gallon (83-liter) greywater tank. The electrical system features a fuse box, a 3000 W inverter, an alternator, a solar charge controller connected to 400 W solar panels, and five 100 Ah batteries. Both the water and electrical system are housed in the garage, where you'll also find an outdoor shower. Moreover, Martin mounted L-tracks to secure their stuff and ensure it stays in place.
A 4x4 van is already much better equipped to handle off-road terrain. However, the owners made several modifications to enable the van to navigate even more effectively off the beaten path. At the front, they mounted a CAtuned bumper with an in-built winch. Moreover, the grille is fitted with two Baja Designs Pro lights to ensure their path is always properly illuminated, complemented by a 50-inch (127 centimeters) LED light bar.
The Sprinter van rides on 17-inch Black Rhino wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich all-terrain tires. What's more, the duo equipped the rig with Van Compass skid plates to prevent damage to the engine and transmission when off-roading. The van also boasts a suspension upgrade from Agile Off-Road, rated for 5,400 lbs. (2,450 kg). What also would've been helpful is a lift kit, as we've seen on other Sprinter vans. And lastly, the van features aluminum running boards, a roof rack, and a trailer hitch receiver.
Once you open the van's sliding door, you'll discover that the kitchen countertop occupies part of the entrance. What's more, there's a large bug net that can be lowered to cover the entire door. Dead ahead, once you step inside, you'll notice the front seating area with a swivel table and a couch with storage underneath. Behind it, a huge window lets plenty of light shine inside the van.
The driver's cabin is separated from the rest of the interior via a black curtain. Furthermore, the passenger swivel seat can be turned to face the table, adding an extra spot to sit when having people over. To create a better ambiance when guests are over for a drink or a meal, Alyx and Martin can play some music through Kenwood speakers around the van and a subwoofer under the couch. Believe it or not, a couple of speakers are integrated underneath the van when they want to move the party outside.
Next up, the kitchen features a large countertop, a tiny sink, an induction stovetop, and an Isotherm, marine-grade fridge. Alyx explains that the kitchen is an essential part of the van for them, as they spend lots of time cooking, so they wanted to devise plenty of storage space to fit everything they needed. And they did so via drawers and cabinets, both under and above the countertop. One nice detail is that one of the drawers is fitted with a foam insert to prevent the dishes from rattling.
This is purely my opinion, but I believe a tiled or colored backsplash, rather than the stainless steel, would've given the interior a better design. The stainless steel wall also integrates switches for the water pump, LED lights, and the 4-gallon (15-liter) water heater.
Most campers I've seen so far either have a dedicated, closed-off space for the shower or they have an outdoor one, or even both. However, this rig boasts an exposed interior setup for the bathroom just across from the kitchen. The couple opted for a box system for the dry flush toilet instead of mounting walls around it, using the same stainless steel as a backsplash.
The shower pan is under the toilet. You'll also notice an overhead, removable bar used to hang all sorts of clothes and gear. What's more, to take a shower, they use magnetic hooks they attach to the ceiling to mount the shower curtain.
Toward the rear of the interior, just like in most campers, you'll discover the bedroom. The bed is mounted on a system that enables it to be moved up and down, which is useful when the couple wants to store bulkier items underneath, such as mountain bikes. Another nice detail is an iPad holder neatly located so the duo can watch TV from the comfort of the bed.
Regarding storage, there are plenty of overhead cabinets running along the ceiling where the couple stores their necessities. You'll also find a Dometic TRX 2000 A/C and an AirMax fan.
Alyx and Martin fitted the van with various utilities to make life on the road more comfortable, including a diesel heater, a 32-gallon (121-liter) freshwater tank, and a 22-gallon (83-liter) greywater tank. The electrical system features a fuse box, a 3000 W inverter, an alternator, a solar charge controller connected to 400 W solar panels, and five 100 Ah batteries. Both the water and electrical system are housed in the garage, where you'll also find an outdoor shower. Moreover, Martin mounted L-tracks to secure their stuff and ensure it stays in place.