The New Aston Martin DB12 Takes Sound Quality to New Peaks With a Bowers & Wilkins System

Aston Martin recently unveiled the DB12, an extensively enhanced version of the DB11. The new GT (grand tourer) will be the first Aston Martin to offer the newly developed Bowes & Wilkins (B&W) Surround Sound System.
This is the first time the two renowned British brands will collaborate. You've heard of Aston Martin, but you might be unfamiliar with B&W. In a nutshell, it's a brand founded in 1966 that specializes in creating premium sound systems. B&W works with various automotive partners, such as Volvo, BMW, Maserati, and more.
Aston Martin's and B&W's engineering teams have collaborated to develop an optional surround system upgrade to deliver a truly spectacular listening experience that matches the DB12's high-performance and ultra-luxury core values.
The result is a 15-speaker, double-amplified 1,170 W system with state-of-the-art sound processing technology. The speakers' placement, direction, and symmetry are just as important as their quality. In the DB12, they're built deep into the car's fabric.
Several high-performance proprietary technologies enable the sound system to deliver a balanced and accurate sound. Let me tell you a bit about each.
The Bowers & Wilkins Nautilus Aluminum Double Dome tweeters were derived from the company's Nautilus loudspeaker. The tweeters are integrated into the dashboard, doors, and behind the B-pillar – they feature spiraling diffusion channels that, as the company explains, "soak up reflected sound from the rear of each tweeter drive unit." That minimizes resonance, allowing for a detailed and engaging listening experience.
And lastly, the Tweeter-on-Top technology involves separating the tweeter from the rest of the cabinet to reduce "coloration." This term describes subtle types of alteration or distortion of sound. In a car, the technology minimizes the acoustic reflection from the windscreen and directs sounds directly at the occupants. As you'd imagine, it translates into clearer and more detailed audio. In the DB12, three mounted tweeters are housed in the dashboard.
This new partnership promises to extend the Aston Martin experience to car audio and music, providing a superior level of sound. However, I bet some of you will agree that sometimes we want to connect to the car by turning off the audio systems and just listening to the pure symphony of sounds made by the engine.
In the DB12's case, it sports a twin-turbo V8 engine producing 671 hp (680 ps) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft.) of torque, adding to the car's sporting character and dynamic capabilities. What's more, it's a celebration of the automaker's monumental 110th anniversary, as well as the 75th anniversary of the DB model line.
The Continuum mid-range speaker technology is another critical part of the DB12's sound system. There are five 100-millimeter (almost 4 inches) Continuum mid-range speakers in close proximity to the tweeters. They're the result of eight years of development and help reproduce voices and instruments in an authentic and precise manner. Furthermore, they boast a woven composite construction that absorbs unwanted resonance.
