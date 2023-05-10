Volvo Ensures Premium Sound in the EX90 SUV With Sophisticated Bowers & Wilkins System

Besides offering superior performance and comfort, premium vehicles must also offer high-end entertainment. One of the ways of doing this is by integrating a high-quality sound system. For instance, the new Volvo EX90 all-electric is available with a Bowers & Wilkins High Fidelity sound system.
Sound systems have significantly evolved in recent times, and vehicle cabins have become more and more silent. Indeed, it's a good combo – once you step inside your vehicle, you're safe from the hustle and bustle of your surroundings and can enjoy a pleasant symphony of sound. Nowadays, sound systems are so advanced that they can offer the audio quality of studios.
Bowers & Wilkins, also known as B&W, is a renowned UK speaker brand founded in 1966 by John Bowers. Their speakers are definitely on the pricier side, but their cost is reflected in the quality of the sound they produce. A wide variety of Volvo models come with B&W speakers as an option, such as the V90, XC60, S90, and more.
Volvo's designers met with Bowers & Wilkins audio engineers when the EX90 was still in its concept stages. The goal was to ensure that no matter where you sat in the 7-seater vehicle, you could enjoy ultra-realistic 3D surround sound.
The EX90 can be equipped with a 1,610 W system with 25 loudspeakers throughout the cabin. It delivers, as B&W describes, music to your ears precisely as the artist intended – the company calls this philosophy "True Sound." Moreover, these capabilities are achieved through optimized speaker placements and studio-derived loudspeaker technology.
Three surround sound listening modes enable customers to customize their listening experience: Studio, Individual Stage, and Concert Hall. Studio mode replicates the purity of sound you'd find in a recording studio, and it can be optimized for passengers in any seat. The Individual Stage is designed to make you feel like an artist is offering you a private performance. And lastly, the Concert Hall reproduces the acoustic ambiance of the Concert Hall in Volvo's home city of Gothenburg, which makes it ideal for listening to classical music.
The speakers' placement and styling align with Volvo's Scandinavian, minimalist design language. They're seamlessly integrated into the dashboard, doors, front-row seats' headrests, headlining, and rear-wheel housing.
Volvo found the ideal balance between premium design detailing and superior sound quality – many speakers boast double-etched and brushed stainless steel speaker grilles in backlit wood paneling.
Another critical feature that helps the speakers deliver impeccable sound is Dolby Atmos. When artists produce music or any kind of audio content in Dolby Atmos, individual sounds are placed in a three-dimensional space, enriching the experience for listeners. For EX90 drivers and passengers, that means they'll get a more immersive sound experience with increased clarity, depth, and details.
