Sheoak "Hybrid Pod" Camper Trailers Are Bound To Be the Cherry on Your Overlanding Cake

There are countless RV and camper manufacturers in this world. Still, some of the best around are found in those unforgiving places that force you to rethink your life decisions. That place is Australia, and one crew at the forefront of rugged living is Lumberjack Camper Trailers.
If you've heard of this crew, it's because we've featured some of their works before. Heck, once you get to know just what the Sheoak Series II can do, you'll probably check in with this crew more often. If we also consider that Lumberjack has been active in this industry for over 20 years, how and why the Sheoak looks and performs as it does starts to make sense. Now, the Australians call this sort of camper a hybrid pod. However, to most other folks worldwide, it's a teardrop. Considering a rear hatch also exposes a galley setup, I'm sure it's safe to call it a teardrop. Although, one hell of a teardrop at that.
For example, this bugger weighs 1,040 kg (2,293 lbs) dry and can be loaded up to 1,500 kg (3,307 lbs), and all that's made possible by a galvanized frame with a welded and bolted drawbar. a Cruisemaster DO35 coupling completes the picture. Oh, wait, it doesn't. One crucial system we need to consider is the suspension, and for the Series II, an independent trailing arm setup is supported with heavy-duty shock absorbers and Australian King springs. In short, you won't have to worry about what the terrain throws your way; over 20 years of know-how is sure to count for something.
Now, I want you to picture this thing hitched up behind your truck, loaded to the brim with gear, tools, and whatever else you use for adventuring, and you're driving along toward that X on your map. As you do, you may encounter uneven terrain, sandy beaches, riverbeds, and even rocks, and you'll make it across all of that. After you do, stabilize your unit, unhitch your vehicle, and start preparing your campsite. However, take a moment to breathe in the fresh air around you. Listen to the sounds of local wildlife, and maybe even run your hands along this camper's fiberglass shell. Go ahead, pop the rear hatch, unload your gear, and even climb inside for a change of clothes.
Overall, the Sheoak can accommodate up to four guests, but to do so, you'll need an optional roof-top tent. If you're traveling alone or as a couple, the roof rack can be used to carry along kayaks, climbing gear, gas bottles, jerry cans, or a pair of e-bikes. It's your adventure; bring along what you want and love. At this point, you'll have finished that sandwich and are already on your second beer. After this, it's time for a quick siesta.
To do so, access the interior of Sheoak via any of the two lateral hatches and lay your head on the double mattress inside. If you need help falling asleep, a stereo system with connectivity to everything is also found inside, along with a TV, storage, and a control panel for your electronics. Heating is provided by a diesel heater. Have a good night or nap.
Well, all that is just the tip of the iceberg regarding what you can do with a Sheoak and what it can achieve, but how much will it cost you? Well, that depends on a few things, and the first is that these babies only seem to be for sale in Australia, meaning they're built to Aussieland standards. Why is this essential to you?
If you're in luck or flash the right stack of cash, Lumberjack might build a unit for your local roads and living standards. If you're not, you'll be asked to dish out around $30,000 Australian for a new unit. That's around $21,000 American. Sign me up! Even if I have to pay for a round-trip flight, shipping fees, and modifications, the Sheoak is still a machine to be considered if you want to hit the camper game hard.
For example, this bugger weighs 1,040 kg (2,293 lbs) dry and can be loaded up to 1,500 kg (3,307 lbs), and all that's made possible by a galvanized frame with a welded and bolted drawbar. a Cruisemaster DO35 coupling completes the picture. Oh, wait, it doesn't. One crucial system we need to consider is the suspension, and for the Series II, an independent trailing arm setup is supported with heavy-duty shock absorbers and Australian King springs. In short, you won't have to worry about what the terrain throws your way; over 20 years of know-how is sure to count for something.
Now, I want you to picture this thing hitched up behind your truck, loaded to the brim with gear, tools, and whatever else you use for adventuring, and you're driving along toward that X on your map. As you do, you may encounter uneven terrain, sandy beaches, riverbeds, and even rocks, and you'll make it across all of that. After you do, stabilize your unit, unhitch your vehicle, and start preparing your campsite. However, take a moment to breathe in the fresh air around you. Listen to the sounds of local wildlife, and maybe even run your hands along this camper's fiberglass shell. Go ahead, pop the rear hatch, unload your gear, and even climb inside for a change of clothes.
If you've started your journey at the rear of the Sheoak, you'll probably pop the rear hatch and seek to grab a cool one from your fridge/freezer or even whip up a quick meal; it's been a long drive. Well, the fridge tray is found at the front of the Sheoak and is hidden in that toolbox. Actually, this space can be designated for an array of goodies. Once you've taken a few gulps of the old bitter brew, even taken a bite or two of a sandwich, get to work unfurling the lateral awning, setting up the outdoor shower tent you have to pick up as extra, and preparing your campsite.
Overall, the Sheoak can accommodate up to four guests, but to do so, you'll need an optional roof-top tent. If you're traveling alone or as a couple, the roof rack can be used to carry along kayaks, climbing gear, gas bottles, jerry cans, or a pair of e-bikes. It's your adventure; bring along what you want and love. At this point, you'll have finished that sandwich and are already on your second beer. After this, it's time for a quick siesta.
To do so, access the interior of Sheoak via any of the two lateral hatches and lay your head on the double mattress inside. If you need help falling asleep, a stereo system with connectivity to everything is also found inside, along with a TV, storage, and a control panel for your electronics. Heating is provided by a diesel heater. Have a good night or nap.
Now, Lumberjack didn't stop there. Because they know that living off-grid always pushes habitats and their humans to the limits, they've thrown in a decent electrical system with a 120 Ah battery, a BMS (Battery Management System), LED lights, and solar panel hookup. If you need anything else, don't be shy; let old Lumberjack know, and they'll do their best to take as much cash off you as possible. After all, this is a business.
Well, all that is just the tip of the iceberg regarding what you can do with a Sheoak and what it can achieve, but how much will it cost you? Well, that depends on a few things, and the first is that these babies only seem to be for sale in Australia, meaning they're built to Aussieland standards. Why is this essential to you?
If you're in luck or flash the right stack of cash, Lumberjack might build a unit for your local roads and living standards. If you're not, you'll be asked to dish out around $30,000 Australian for a new unit. That's around $21,000 American. Sign me up! Even if I have to pay for a round-trip flight, shipping fees, and modifications, the Sheoak is still a machine to be considered if you want to hit the camper game hard.