Porsche Continues 75 Years of Legacy With Two New Electrified MTBs Built for Domination

In case you didn't know, 2023 marks Porche's 75th anniversary, and that's sure to have resounding effects throughout all industry branches of this beloved and timeless brand. We can even take the fresh Cross Performance and Performance EXC e-bikes as some of the results of this celebratory event.
Folks, Porsche has been extending its arms into a different industry, e-biking, for the past couple of years. Maybe you remember the two generations of Cross and Sport e-MTBs; perhaps you don't. No matter how you look at it, Porsche's newest machines, the Cross Performance and Performance EXC, need to be on your radar. Even if you're only a diehard fan of this company's four-wheeled wonders, take a moment and see what sort of machine can be seized.
But be warned; these babies fly in for a starting price of $14,250 (€13,300 at current exchange rates)! To put things into perspective, you can find a 2008 Cayenne S with a bit over 100,000 miles on it for around $11K. The two e-bikes are very similar in the way they're built and what components are found on each one, but one big difference is that the EXC option allows you to access six, count them, and six iconic colors available on Porsche Original vehicles. If you choose this version, be ready to dish out a solid $15,350 (€14,300). I'm at a loss for words.
Now, let's start off with the frame for these babies. What we're looking at is nothing more than a design brought to life by Studio F.A. Porsche and inspired by the lines of the 911 and Taycan. However, the carbon fiber layup and shaping is handled by the crew over at Rotwild, the same that have been along Porsche's side since the beginning of this e-bike venture. If you ever see a Rotwild bike next to any of the Porsche e-bikes, you can tell they're from the same family. This, however, was more true for the first generations, not so much the Cross Performance lineup.
Now, these buggers are electric, and that means a few things. First, we need to consider that Porsche doesn't make e-bike drivetrains. However, they acquired Fazua some time ago, and this is NOT the brand used for this lineup. Instead, Shimano is the brand behind the power with an EP801 series motor and battery and is even responsible for the drivetrain found on each Cross Performance.
This motor and battery are specifically designed with the MTB lifestyle in mind and boast a peak torque output of 85 Nm (63 ft-lb). If that's not enough, countless other systems and tricks are at play, designed to deliver a peak shifting and riding experience. Heck, the rear derailleur is part of the Di2 lineup, Shimano's wirelessly controlled shifting gear. As for the battery, it boasts a total of 630 Wh, but no idea about the range, which is rather difficult to gauge because terrain varies so much from one ride to the next, not the mention battery degradation. It might be best not to make any official statements at all.
But what does it mean for you and me? Well, if you're a Porsche fan, then one of these beauties belongs on your wall. If you're an MTB rider like myself, then you know precisely how much abuse these components can handle. But the ultimate question still remains whether or not you'd risk bruising these beasts.
Still, if you're curious as to how these two-wheeling EVs perform, know that there's a 30-day return policy, so you can always pick one up, take a look, abide by the rules of said policy, and if you don't like it, you know what to do; send it back and go about your merry way. I have a feeling that won't happen; look at these things. They look like e-bike tanks!
But be warned; these babies fly in for a starting price of $14,250 (€13,300 at current exchange rates)! To put things into perspective, you can find a 2008 Cayenne S with a bit over 100,000 miles on it for around $11K. The two e-bikes are very similar in the way they're built and what components are found on each one, but one big difference is that the EXC option allows you to access six, count them, and six iconic colors available on Porsche Original vehicles. If you choose this version, be ready to dish out a solid $15,350 (€14,300). I'm at a loss for words.
Now, let's start off with the frame for these babies. What we're looking at is nothing more than a design brought to life by Studio F.A. Porsche and inspired by the lines of the 911 and Taycan. However, the carbon fiber layup and shaping is handled by the crew over at Rotwild, the same that have been along Porsche's side since the beginning of this e-bike venture. If you ever see a Rotwild bike next to any of the Porsche e-bikes, you can tell they're from the same family. This, however, was more true for the first generations, not so much the Cross Performance lineup.
Looking closely at these two machines, it's obvious that they're made to cover an array of terrains, mainly because of the whole cross-country full-suspension frame design. I'm talking about how that rear linkage is actuated by a Fox Float DPS Factory shock integrated into the top tube, allowing for 100 mm (3.9 in) of travel. More suspension is found at the front in the shape of a 34 Float Factory fork with 120 mm (4.7 in) of travel. More than enough magic to hit some rather serious slopes. After all, the Rotwild heritage is there for a reason. The ultimate question is whether or not anyone would ever risk chipping the paint with a downhill trek.
Now, these buggers are electric, and that means a few things. First, we need to consider that Porsche doesn't make e-bike drivetrains. However, they acquired Fazua some time ago, and this is NOT the brand used for this lineup. Instead, Shimano is the brand behind the power with an EP801 series motor and battery and is even responsible for the drivetrain found on each Cross Performance.
This motor and battery are specifically designed with the MTB lifestyle in mind and boast a peak torque output of 85 Nm (63 ft-lb). If that's not enough, countless other systems and tricks are at play, designed to deliver a peak shifting and riding experience. Heck, the rear derailleur is part of the Di2 lineup, Shimano's wirelessly controlled shifting gear. As for the battery, it boasts a total of 630 Wh, but no idea about the range, which is rather difficult to gauge because terrain varies so much from one ride to the next, not the mention battery degradation. It might be best not to make any official statements at all.
As for the rest of these buggers, there's a reason why you're paying so much cash for one. Let me start off by pointing out the Crankbrothers carbon wheels. What about the carbon handlebar or the telescopic seat post? Magura disc brakes with four-piston calipers? Yes, that's why we're seeing such an asking price. Throw on a 12-speed drivetrain, and it feels like I'm talking about a mountain goat built by crews the likes of Treks, Specialized, and even Cannondale, just to name a few. In short, the Cross Performance and EXC have all the right stuff in all the right places.
But what does it mean for you and me? Well, if you're a Porsche fan, then one of these beauties belongs on your wall. If you're an MTB rider like myself, then you know precisely how much abuse these components can handle. But the ultimate question still remains whether or not you'd risk bruising these beasts.
Still, if you're curious as to how these two-wheeling EVs perform, know that there's a 30-day return policy, so you can always pick one up, take a look, abide by the rules of said policy, and if you don't like it, you know what to do; send it back and go about your merry way. I have a feeling that won't happen; look at these things. They look like e-bike tanks!