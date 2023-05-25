Revised Porsche Taycan Shows Off New Cockpit, Ducktail Spoiler

Starting next year, a revised Porsche Taycan will come into the market with improved specifications and new hot versions to steal Tesla Model S Plaid's thunder. Our photographers were able to catch a new Taycan prototype on camera, revealing the new cockpit and an intriguing ducktail spoiler.
Although Porsche might be considered the top dog in the sports car arena, the German brand entered the EV market with a challenger mindset. Few would've thought that Porsche has anything to prove to Tesla, but alas, the Taycan started from a belligerent position that only scratched Elon Musk's ego. Starting from there, it was all an arms race fought on the Nürburgring, the most famous German race track. In a way, it was a good thing because this duel led to the development of the Tesla Model S Plaid, still the best volume EV when it comes to track racing.
Porsche is working to refresh the Taycan lineup, and this time, it really needs to prove it can do better than Tesla, at least on the track. Porsche managers also have their egos, and that's why the Taycan lineup will get even more powerful versions than it currently has. The current Taycan Turbo S might have more than 750 horsepower with the Overboost function activated, but it's no match to Tesla Model S Plaid, which leverages 1,020 horsepower. Porsche will undoubtedly work to rectify that.
We've seen prototypes testing with oversized brakes and a massive rear wing, earning the new model the Turbo GT name. Rumor has it that the souped-up Taycan will flex over 1,000 horsepower to match the Tesla athlete. The three-motor version of the Taycan might get all the attention when it launches later this year as a 2024 model, but Porsche is also testing lesser versions of the electric sportscar. The one our photographers spotted recently is undoubtedly intriguing, as it sports some of the characteristics of the alleged Turbo GT prototype sans the humongous rear wing.
Instead, the prototype features a ducktail spoiler, which was also apparent on the winged Taycan. The front and rear spoilers share some characteristics under the black camo, but there's one detail that tells them apart besides the spoiler. The brakes appear smaller on this prototype, indicating that Porsche will launch a less powerful version of the Turbo GT model. This, or it will feature a redesigned spoiler to the rest of the Taycan lineup, which would not be unusual.
More important than the disguise and technical details is the first image inside the revised cockpit, which our photographers caught behind the fences of the Nürburgring race track. Although the changes are minor, the upper part of the dashboard looks different around the instrument cluster. Specifically, it no longer appears as a floating display, being integrated inside the housing in a more conservative fashion.
