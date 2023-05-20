Apex Full-Plush E-MTB May Be the Budget-Friendly Mountain Goat You've Been Waiting For

Let's be honest with ourselves. Most people don't need a bicycle that can handle massive drops and be flipped around as if Red Bull sponsors them. But we do want something that can take the occasional beating, and SWFT's newest addition to their family may be just that.
Folks, this is the Apex, a full-suspension e-bike from SWFT, an e-bike brand born back in 2020. It's also one of the newest additions to this brand's lineup and promises a capable, comfortable, and budget-friendly experience to anyone looking to get their hands on their first e-MTB. Let's see what it's got.
Now, we've covered SWFT before, and one thing to note is their age, just three years old. Sure, they can be considered young blood on the cycling block, but the fact that they're still alive and even growing should tell you something about their business trajectory. Recently they unveiled several e-bikes for every style of riding out there, but the most suitable for on-road and off-road abuse is the Apex.
A few things set this bike apart from others in this brand's lineup, and the most important one is the way the frame is built. As I mentioned, SWFT aimed to bring full-suspension abilities to the Apex, and with that, we find a shock linked to the top tube and a rear triangle that takes up light bumps your city or trails throw at you. It's the sort of design seen on cross-country bikes, so you should aim to keep your wheels o the ground as much as possible. There's a front fork too, but I encountered a problem figuring out just how much travel is available; I found no information whatsoever. Considering I stare at MTBs most days, you should be gentle with this one.
Powering such a hungry motor is a battery pack integrated into the down tube. Best of all, it's removable, so you won't need to lug all 58 lbs (26.5 kg) of e-bike around. Just lock your bike outside, unlock the battery, and head upstairs. The next day, drop it back into the frame, and off you go, fully charged from the night before. Don't recharge packs unattended for your safety and that of any EV. As for how much range you can get out of this 10.4 Ah battery, SWFT states a limit of 45 mi (72 km), tested in pedal assist level 1 and under ideal road conditions. In reality, it'll be a bit less. Sure, it's a lot less than what high-end e-component manufacturers boast, but it's enough for those looking to start exploring this seemingly growing trend.
I want you to imagine yourself waking up on Sunday morning after a long week of work. To cool and relax your mind, you head out to the garage, flip a switch, and the door starts to open. You're already dressed and ready to go, so you hop on your Apex and aim for the nearest cafe. Relax a bit, and let the caffeine work its magic. Once it does, it's back in the saddle. Next stop? A local trail through that park near your home. Maybe it's a park on the outskirts of town, in which case, the 45 mi of range may not help. Why not pick up an extra removable battery pack? Ride around, feel that full-suspension frame take care of roots, rocks, and uneven terrain, and then head home with a smile on your face.
Sure, it's not an e-MTB that you can use to win downhill or cross-country races, but if you're looking for an affordable and electrified machine, the Apex needs some consideration.
Now, we've covered SWFT before, and one thing to note is their age, just three years old. Sure, they can be considered young blood on the cycling block, but the fact that they're still alive and even growing should tell you something about their business trajectory. Recently they unveiled several e-bikes for every style of riding out there, but the most suitable for on-road and off-road abuse is the Apex.
A few things set this bike apart from others in this brand's lineup, and the most important one is the way the frame is built. As I mentioned, SWFT aimed to bring full-suspension abilities to the Apex, and with that, we find a shock linked to the top tube and a rear triangle that takes up light bumps your city or trails throw at you. It's the sort of design seen on cross-country bikes, so you should aim to keep your wheels o the ground as much as possible. There's a front fork too, but I encountered a problem figuring out just how much travel is available; I found no information whatsoever. Considering I stare at MTBs most days, you should be gentle with this one.
Diving deeper into all that this $1,800 (€1,700 at current exchange rates. Pre-Order price) e-bike has to offer, we need to consider the electronics this Apex boasts. If there's one thing I can say about SWFT and their e-bikes, it's that they often boast motors with more than enough power to over-achieve, and the Apex is no exception. Sure, no torque levels are mentioned, but 750 W of brushless motor power is more than enough to take care of whatever your town throws at you. God forbid the motor can't handle the inclines in your town; you still won't have to worry because a seven-speed drivetrain from Shimano is found on this bugger. Sure, it's probably one composed of Altus or some other low-budget gear, but it should help tackle steep hills once coupled with the motor. Overall, 20 mph (32 kph) is the software-limited top speed for the Apex.
Powering such a hungry motor is a battery pack integrated into the down tube. Best of all, it's removable, so you won't need to lug all 58 lbs (26.5 kg) of e-bike around. Just lock your bike outside, unlock the battery, and head upstairs. The next day, drop it back into the frame, and off you go, fully charged from the night before. Don't recharge packs unattended for your safety and that of any EV. As for how much range you can get out of this 10.4 Ah battery, SWFT states a limit of 45 mi (72 km), tested in pedal assist level 1 and under ideal road conditions. In reality, it'll be a bit less. Sure, it's a lot less than what high-end e-component manufacturers boast, but it's enough for those looking to start exploring this seemingly growing trend.
Part of the Apex's package also comes with a few features aimed at safety and a good clean ride. This includes a headlight, taillight, and fenders to keep mud and other debris away from your face, body, and bike. The only feature you can't look for on an Apex is cargo racks. None are possible, but some after-market component manufacturers do offer ways to add pannier bags to something like this too. Take all that and put it onto an aluminum frame, and you're set to start feeling the wonders of e-biking. What are we feeling exactly? Well, let's pretend you own this bugger.
I want you to imagine yourself waking up on Sunday morning after a long week of work. To cool and relax your mind, you head out to the garage, flip a switch, and the door starts to open. You're already dressed and ready to go, so you hop on your Apex and aim for the nearest cafe. Relax a bit, and let the caffeine work its magic. Once it does, it's back in the saddle. Next stop? A local trail through that park near your home. Maybe it's a park on the outskirts of town, in which case, the 45 mi of range may not help. Why not pick up an extra removable battery pack? Ride around, feel that full-suspension frame take care of roots, rocks, and uneven terrain, and then head home with a smile on your face.
Sure, it's not an e-MTB that you can use to win downhill or cross-country races, but if you're looking for an affordable and electrified machine, the Apex needs some consideration.