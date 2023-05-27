Deluxe Family Camper Van Has a Rooftop Tent and a Fully-Accessorized Exterior

Adopting van life is easier when you have the proper amenities in your mobile home. Although you can make do with the bare minimum, having a premium design with many creature comforts can definitely make the experience more pleasurable. So, if you have deep enough pockets, I'd say go for it. Today, we're looking at a 4x4 Sprinter van conversion – its builders spared no expense to make it as cozy as possible for long-term travel with a family.

29 photos Photo: Sara & Alex James