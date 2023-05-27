Deluxe Family Camper Van Has a Rooftop Tent and a Fully-Accessorized Exterior

Adopting van life is easier when you have the proper amenities in your mobile home. Although you can make do with the bare minimum, having a premium design with many creature comforts can definitely make the experience more pleasurable. So, if you have deep enough pockets, I'd say go for it. Today, we're looking at a 4x4 Sprinter van conversion – its builders spared no expense to make it as cozy as possible for long-term travel with a family.
Sara and Alex, who specialize in camper conversions, are the minds behind this van. This is their 25th build, a 2022 170" Mercedes Sprinter 4x4. This project aimed to make it perfect for family adventures while on the road by providing plenty of comfort and storage. I'll start by discussing its exterior.
A 4x4 camper opens a whole lot of adventure opportunities – the duo made some additional changes to ensure this vehicle can easily tackle off-road terrains. They beefed up the suspension by adding a Striker 2-inch Lift Kit on top of the 2-inch (5 centimeters) lift the standard Sprinter 4x4 comes with. They also added a 6000-lbs. (2722 kg) rear leaf spring and aftermarket adjustable shocks front and back so the van can support the increased weight.
At the front is a CAtuned off-road bumper, complete with a winch for escaping sticky situations. You'll also notice some extras on the passenger side of the vehicle. For instance, there's an 11-foot (335 centimeters) Dometic powered awning, as well as aluminum nerf bars. Furthermore, the van is fitted with all-terrain tires, which look fantastic paired with the matte black Mercedes steel wheels.
But what's impressive about this van conversion is the number of exterior accessories. The "piece de resistance" is definitely the rooftop tent, which the owners can use to sleep their kids or any guests they'd like to have onboard. Amazingly, there's a single latch you have to release to pop up the tent.
Exterior storage is taken care of. On the side, you'll discover surfboard racks requested explicitly by the customers. What's more, the rear doors are fitted with a carrier complete with bike racks. All these accessories, as well as the roof rack, awning, and lower part of the van, are painted in black, complementing the van's grey paint and creating an overall aggressive look.
As soon as you peek at the Sprinter's interior, you'll discover a beautiful design with white oak and many premium finishes. Step inside, and you'll be greeted by the front seating area. It's comprised of two removable tabletops, as well as three seats, two of which are the driver and passenger swivel seats. The third one is removable.
All the seats are custom-made in Germany and upholstered in brown leather, and they come with two armrests each. Above the driver's cabin, you'll notice a headliner shelf with ample space. That’s where the owner can store the custom magnetic window covers, which can be folded to take up as little space as possible.
Just opposite the cooking space, you'll notice the wet bathroom. It's fitted with a shower and an in-built toilet, and a self-cleaning retractable door. What's more, it's finished in vinyl wall imitating white marble, giving it a high-end look, paired with a white oak ceiling to match the rest of the interior. The toilet is connected to a 5-gallon (19-liter) holding tank underneath the tank, while the shower water goes to a 15-gallon (57-liter) tank.
And lastly, we have the bedroom area. The queen-size platform bed is made up of two mattresses for easier access to the plumbing and electrical systems. The owners can look outside via the two surrounding windows, one on each side of the van. Moreover, Sara and Alex fitted a smart TV, so the customers can watch their favorite series or movies wherever they are, as the vehicle is also equipped with Starlink.
What's also really nice about this camper is that it features a sound system, with two speakers above the bed and another two at the front. Regarding storage spaces, there are overhead cabinets on both sides of the interior and an extra space underneath the bed.
All in all, this is a fantastic high-end build, and it shows that Sara and Alex are specialized in developing cozy and practical camper conversions. I'm especially fond of the rooftop tent, which you don't often see installed on a camper, as it enables customers to enjoy traveling with their families. Although we don't know how much the duo would like to get for this rig, they mentioned that their budget was $215,000 (about €200,000) just for the conversion.
A 4x4 camper opens a whole lot of adventure opportunities – the duo made some additional changes to ensure this vehicle can easily tackle off-road terrains. They beefed up the suspension by adding a Striker 2-inch Lift Kit on top of the 2-inch (5 centimeters) lift the standard Sprinter 4x4 comes with. They also added a 6000-lbs. (2722 kg) rear leaf spring and aftermarket adjustable shocks front and back so the van can support the increased weight.
At the front is a CAtuned off-road bumper, complete with a winch for escaping sticky situations. You'll also notice some extras on the passenger side of the vehicle. For instance, there's an 11-foot (335 centimeters) Dometic powered awning, as well as aluminum nerf bars. Furthermore, the van is fitted with all-terrain tires, which look fantastic paired with the matte black Mercedes steel wheels.
But what's impressive about this van conversion is the number of exterior accessories. The "piece de resistance" is definitely the rooftop tent, which the owners can use to sleep their kids or any guests they'd like to have onboard. Amazingly, there's a single latch you have to release to pop up the tent.
You have two options to get on top of the van – you can use the rear ladder to get up there and prepare the tent, while the side ladder is perfectly located to get inside the tent. These simple, practicality-oriented details make a van build superior to others, as using its amenities is much more pleasurable.
Exterior storage is taken care of. On the side, you'll discover surfboard racks requested explicitly by the customers. What's more, the rear doors are fitted with a carrier complete with bike racks. All these accessories, as well as the roof rack, awning, and lower part of the van, are painted in black, complementing the van's grey paint and creating an overall aggressive look.
As soon as you peek at the Sprinter's interior, you'll discover a beautiful design with white oak and many premium finishes. Step inside, and you'll be greeted by the front seating area. It's comprised of two removable tabletops, as well as three seats, two of which are the driver and passenger swivel seats. The third one is removable.
All the seats are custom-made in Germany and upholstered in brown leather, and they come with two armrests each. Above the driver's cabin, you'll notice a headliner shelf with ample space. That’s where the owner can store the custom magnetic window covers, which can be folded to take up as little space as possible.
Next up, we have the kitchen, which also takes up part of the entrance. It features an induction cooktop, a farmhouse-style sink, a microwave, and a bunch of overhead cabinets. There's also a massive 195-liter (52-gallon) fridge/freezer. The kitchen comes with a superb tile splashback, a white countertop with a decent amount of space, and pale blue cabinetry.
Just opposite the cooking space, you'll notice the wet bathroom. It's fitted with a shower and an in-built toilet, and a self-cleaning retractable door. What's more, it's finished in vinyl wall imitating white marble, giving it a high-end look, paired with a white oak ceiling to match the rest of the interior. The toilet is connected to a 5-gallon (19-liter) holding tank underneath the tank, while the shower water goes to a 15-gallon (57-liter) tank.
And lastly, we have the bedroom area. The queen-size platform bed is made up of two mattresses for easier access to the plumbing and electrical systems. The owners can look outside via the two surrounding windows, one on each side of the van. Moreover, Sara and Alex fitted a smart TV, so the customers can watch their favorite series or movies wherever they are, as the vehicle is also equipped with Starlink.
What's also really nice about this camper is that it features a sound system, with two speakers above the bed and another two at the front. Regarding storage spaces, there are overhead cabinets on both sides of the interior and an extra space underneath the bed.
A beautiful and comfortable design needs to be paired with the proper utilities to create an excellent camper. In this regard, this Sprinter is fitted with a Dometic 12 V A/C, a diesel heater, and a 33-gallon (125-liter) freshwater tank. Regarding the electricals, you'll find three batteries with a total 810 Ah capacity paired with a 3000 W inverter and an alternator, with their controls located in a compartment above the fridge, as well as switches for the water tanks. There are no solar panels on this van as the rooftop tent and A/C left no extra space for them, but the couple fitted a port in case the owners use portable solar panels.
All in all, this is a fantastic high-end build, and it shows that Sara and Alex are specialized in developing cozy and practical camper conversions. I'm especially fond of the rooftop tent, which you don't often see installed on a camper, as it enables customers to enjoy traveling with their families. Although we don't know how much the duo would like to get for this rig, they mentioned that their budget was $215,000 (about €200,000) just for the conversion.