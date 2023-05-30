Skoolie Camper Screams Practicality, Can Fit a Motorcycle and Many Tools in Its Garage

Living in a mobile home isn't meant for everybody. Even though it comes with plenty of challenges, it can be a beautiful and fulfilling lifestyle. Having plenty of space to bring all your necessities helps make life on the road more enjoyable. And that's why some people choose a bus as a base vehicle for a camper, just like Avery and her custom skoolie conversion I'd like to present today.
Not only do you have a lot more space inside a school bus, but they're durable, not so hard to repair, and you might find a good deal on one. The real challenge begins after you purchase it and start the conversion, as you'll have to spend considerably more time and money to get it done. If the budget is not an issue, but you lack the time or skills, you can employ a specialized company to carry out the conversion, just like Avery did.
After getting her hands on this 2002 Blue Bird one year ago, Avery contacted JM Custom Coach Builders to help her transform it into a full-time home. The rig is almost done; there are only some small details to be finetuned.
One significant issue when dealing with older vehicles such as this bus is rust – while it's challenging to have literally no rust on an old vehicle, it's ideal to have as little as possible as it can compromise the structural integrity. For example, when you step inside the bus, you'll notice a big patch of rust on the stairs. Frankly, in this instance, you might even say it adds a vintage touch to the aesthetic.
Some buses, such as this 2002 Blue Bird, have engines located in the front. The conversion company developed a bespoke wooden engine cover, and Avery plans to put a dog bed on it so her dog can chill beside her while she's driving. You'll notice a small storage space on the driver's cabin ceiling, as well as a stereo system comprising two large speakers.
Moving deeper into the bus, you'll find a seat and a table. That's where Avery drinks her morning coffee, just next to a window that can be fully swung open. A closet was integrated into the dinette seat, and it features an eye-catching disco wallpaper.
Another guest can also join the table, as Avery fitted a small fold-out seat. What's more, unlike many campers, there's enough space onboard to sleep an extra soul. Opposite the dinette table, you'll notice a spacious couch where a guest can enjoy some sleep.
Underneath it, JM Custom Coach Builders housed the electrical system, which, by the way, looks very well organized. Among others, it features four batteries, a solar controller hooked to 800 W roof solar panels, and a 3000 W inverter.
And now, let me tell you more about the heart of the home: the kitchen. The massive, bespoke wooden countertop is the first thing you'll probably notice about it. It also features a colossal copper sink and a bunch of storage space via shelves and cabinets. On the other side, there's a vintage red fridge.
The wet bathroom is quite simple – it's fitted with a shower, composting toilet, and some storage caddies. Avery can take in some beautiful views of nature while taking a shower, as there are two large windows in the bathroom, or pull the curtain for some privacy.
Also, a curtain is what separates the bedroom from the hallway. Avery's bedroom does look a bit crowded – you'll notice many storage boxes with all sorts of essentials, a coat rack/shelf, and some plugs. Oh, by the way, there's no way Avery will feel cold in her bedroom, even if she's parked in freezing temperatures, because the rear wall integrates a large diesel heater. What also helps is that the entire bus is insulated.
You might think this was it for interior spaces, but there's a hidden gem at the very rear of the bus: a motorcycle garage/ workshop. To get inside, Avery hops on via the rear door. Furthermore, she repurposed the wheelchair lift and will use it to bring her Indian Scout motorcycle onboard. She secures it via straps and a motorcycle chock to make sure it stays stable while the bus is on the move.
In the garage, you'll discover various shelves and cabinets where Avery stores her tools and other stuff she needs to work on the motorcycle. As a motorcyclist rider, I'm in love with this setup and space – not only do you get to travel on a fully-equipped camper, but you get to bring your favorite two-wheeler along without compromising on space.
Even though the decor might not blow you away, you'll agree that it's a very practical rig - the garage is definitely the cherry on top.