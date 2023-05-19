SpaceX Scored Another Victory in Its Never-Ending War With Dish, Will Keep the 12-GHz Band

SpaceX scored another win against Dish Network in a dispute over the use of the 12-GHz radio spectrum. Dish wanted to use the 12-GHz spectrum for its ground-based 5G network, risking interference with SpaceX satellites operating in the same band. The FCC ruled that the 12.2-12.7 GHz frequency should be reserved for current and future satellite services.

