SpaceX Scores Victory Over Dish, Wins FCC Approval to Operate Starlink on Moving Vehicles

Recently, satellite TV operator Dish launched a campaign against SpaceX’s Starlink service and tried to block Musk’s company from providing service to customers in moving vehicles. In a blow to Dish’s efforts, FCC has now granted SpaceX the needed permit to operate the Starlink service on vehicles in motion.
Starlink’s success has made SpaceX the target of traditional companies and lobbyists. In a recent spat, Dish Network and later RS Access tried to block Starlink access to the 12 GHz spectrum. It came right after Dish asked the FCC to demand SpaceX stop allowing its customers to use the Starlink service on moving vehicles.
Instead, the FCC expedited the process and granted SpaceX authorization to use its Starlink internet service on vehicles in motion. SpaceX applied for this permit more than a year ago, so this is a big win for SpaceX and a blow to Dish. Nevertheless, the two companies will continue to duel over the 12 GHz spectrum.
The new permit allows SpaceX to legally provide internet service to all U.S. Starlink customers using their terminals while in motion on any land, sea, or air-based vehicle. This means airlines and cruise providers will be able to offer better internet services. At the same time, individuals will benefit from better internet connectivity on boats, private aircraft, recreation vehicles, and more.
The new permit also grants SpaceX the authorization to use the contested 12 GHz spectrum. Still, the company will share this with another satellite service provider, Kepler Communications. This represents a blow to Dish Network, which sought to block the companies from using frequencies in the 12 GHz spectrum.
This is not final, though, as the FCC will continue to analyze the presence of ESIM (Earth Stations in Motion) devices in the 12 GHz band. This means that any future rules will affect SpaceX and Kepler in this regard. According to the permit, the FCC took public interest into account when issuing the permit.
SpaceX operates a constellation of more than 2,400 satellites to provide low-latency broadband coverage to over 400,000 customers. The company has partnered with airlines and cruise providers to offer internet connectivity on aircraft and cruise ships and intends to extend the service beyond commercial use. Starlink’s internet service has proven its resilience in the Ukraine war, which opens a new world of possibilities for Elon Musk’s company.
