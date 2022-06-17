Starlink Internet Is Increasingly Used on Moving Vehicles, Dish Wants It Banned Altogether

The launch of Starlink for RVs service opened a new world of possibilities for people who need reliable internet access on the road. People installed the new Starlink devices not only on campers but also on boats and cars. This has apparently annoyed other service providers like Dish Network, which complained to FCC.
Although the new Starlink service comes with a smaller antenna, which makes it truly portable, the contract terms still prohibit customers from using it while the vehicle is in motion. The punishment is losing the warranty on the Starlink device, a minor annoyance many people are willing to ignore. This is probably caused by antenna actuators having to constantly work to adjust the dish to the new satellite position. Still, it turns out there is more to it than that.
Dish Network recently pushed the FCC to force SpaceX to deactivate Starlink customers who have installed the satellite internet system on moving vehicles. One of the reasons is that SpaceX has not been granted yet an FCC license to operate the Starlink devices on moving vehicles. Dish sees this as “unauthorized” use of the service and wants people who use Starlink service on a boat or moving car to be booted from the network.
“Specifically, SpaceX should be ordered to: disclose whether and how it can identify operations in motion on its system; demonstrably deactivate accounts that use its antennas when in motion,” Dish wrote in the letter sent to the FCC, according to PCMag.com.
Two weeks ago, SpaceX sent its own letter to the FCC, asking the commission to expedite approval of its application to operate the Starlink service on moving vehicles. SpaceX also accused Dish Network of orchestrating “publicity stunts” to undermine Starlink. The two companies are at odds regarding the use of the 12GHz 5G radio spectrum, with Dish saying that Starlink could interfere with its own satellite TV system.
Even without FCC approval, Starlink mobile service is increasingly used by people on the move. On the other hand, businesses need the commission’s approval to operate the Starlink service on moving vehicles. At least two airline companies in the U.S. have announced Starlink service for their customers. In the meantime, Royal Caribbean, which installed Starlink antennas on its cruise ships, pressures FCC to approve SpaceX’s license.
Breaking news! Royal Caribbean ship, Freedom OTS has got a set of #Starlink dishes onboard and the system will undergo testing soon, as quoted in a post by Singapore Cruise Society. ????: Facundo Giacobbe/SCS pic.twitter.com/Xc6eRBNKf8— The Cruise Junkie (@TheCruiseJunkie) June 13, 2022
Parents got mobile Starlink on their boat! We are living in the future! pic.twitter.com/WEXkcB6hCU— Matthew Rideout ???? ???? (@MatthewRideout) May 19, 2022