Bailey Discovery D4-4L Caravan Offers All the Creature Comforts in a Light, Compact Design

Considering the huge popularity of tiny living and mobile living, people have become quite adept at squeezing lots of stuff into small packages, whether it's vehicles turned into mobile homes, travel trailers, or tiny homes on wheels. Case in point, the new 2023 Discovery D4-4L caravan manufactured by Bailey of Bristol in the United Kingdom.
The Bailey Discovery D4-4L is a lightweight, compact travel trailer that can easily be towed behind a road vehicle, certainly even an electric vehicle, and allows you to explore the great outdoors without putting a dent in your wallet.
Bailey of Bristol has been around since 1948 and has made a name for itself on the British RV scene by offering highly-functioning, stylish, and comfortable campers that make the great outdoors accessible to anyone. The newcomer for the 2023 season retails for a starting price of £21,499, which is a little over $26,700, a reasonable price for everything it has to offer.
Today's modern tourers come in a wide range of sizes, from very small two-berth trailers with basic kitchen facilities and no toilet to large six-berth types that offer decent kitchenettes, showers, lounges, and, of course, a sense of luxury even if you're on the road. The latest addition to the Bailey Discovery lineup of travel trailers sits on a single-axle trailer and offers accommodation for up to four people. It's ideal for a couple or a small family seeking adventures in the middle of nature and wanting to travel over there in the comfort of their small rolling house.
Besides making the travel trailer more robust and durable, this technique allows for a lightweight construction. The Discovery D4-4L tips the scales at 1,083 kg (2,390 pounds), which makes it towable by a wide range of vehicles, including gas, diesel, and battery-powered models.
In terms of dimensions, the travel trailer is 5.9 meters (19.5 feet) long and 2.2 meters (7.4 feet) wide. On the outside, the camper boasts a silver bodywork with white accents and curved rear paneling that improves aerodynamics and towing stability. The outer and inner walls are made of composite GRP panels and feature high-density polystyrene insulation. For those who want to take their two-wheelers with them, the extended A-frame comes in handy as it allows for a bike rack to be installed.
There is a big front window that extends a bit over the roof and several other lateral windows that allow plenty of natural light to get inside. All the windows are openable.
The interior layout is nothing revolutionary. On the contrary, it might be familiar to many, as it has the conventional lounge space at the front, the kitchen and the dinette toward the center opposite each other, and the bathroom at the rear side of the trailer.
The twin couches at the front offer seating for four and come accompanied by a free-standing table for mealtimes that can be kept in a dedicated locker at the back when not in use. These settees turn into a transverse double bed at night, measuring 1.88m x 1.35m (6.16ft x 4.42ft). Meanwhile, the dinette can transform into bunk beds.
The cleverly designed bathroom at the back of the Bailey Discovery D4-4L is fitted with a cassette toilet, an onboard shower with a curtain, and a Belfast-style fixed basin. There is also a shelved cabinet in here that is perfect for toiletries.
Storage space is not neglected either, despite the diminutive size of the travel trailer. There is a wardrobe and an extra cabinet at the back, which can be used to store clothes and other personal items.
Bespoke accessories from Prima Leisure are also available for the new Discovery caravan, including a wind-out awning that can significantly extend the available living space and provide a bit of shade when the trailer is stationed at a camping location.
If you've been seeking a compact yet comfortable camper that offers good value for money and is a little easier to tow, Bailey's Discovery D4-4L might be worth a look.
Bailey of Bristol has been around since 1948 and has made a name for itself on the British RV scene by offering highly-functioning, stylish, and comfortable campers that make the great outdoors accessible to anyone. The newcomer for the 2023 season retails for a starting price of £21,499, which is a little over $26,700, a reasonable price for everything it has to offer.
Today's modern tourers come in a wide range of sizes, from very small two-berth trailers with basic kitchen facilities and no toilet to large six-berth types that offer decent kitchenettes, showers, lounges, and, of course, a sense of luxury even if you're on the road. The latest addition to the Bailey Discovery lineup of travel trailers sits on a single-axle trailer and offers accommodation for up to four people. It's ideal for a couple or a small family seeking adventures in the middle of nature and wanting to travel over there in the comfort of their small rolling house.
The manufacturer has kept things small and light with the new caravan, which is built using the British company's patented Alu-Tech construction process that was introduced some 14 years ago. Since then, around 75,000 Bailey leisure vehicles have been manufactured using this technique, which is said to offer better protection against the elements, making the mobile homes suited for year-round usage.
Besides making the travel trailer more robust and durable, this technique allows for a lightweight construction. The Discovery D4-4L tips the scales at 1,083 kg (2,390 pounds), which makes it towable by a wide range of vehicles, including gas, diesel, and battery-powered models.
In terms of dimensions, the travel trailer is 5.9 meters (19.5 feet) long and 2.2 meters (7.4 feet) wide. On the outside, the camper boasts a silver bodywork with white accents and curved rear paneling that improves aerodynamics and towing stability. The outer and inner walls are made of composite GRP panels and feature high-density polystyrene insulation. For those who want to take their two-wheelers with them, the extended A-frame comes in handy as it allows for a bike rack to be installed.
Access to the living quarters is made via a stable door with a handy coat hook on the inside. The interior is surprisingly spacious and includes everything you might need for weekend getaways and even extended holidays. There are two seating spaces - a pair of benches facing each other and a dinette for two - that both turn into sleeping spaces at night, a nice, functional kitchen that is well-equipped for cooking on the road, and a bathroom with all the basic necessities.
There is a big front window that extends a bit over the roof and several other lateral windows that allow plenty of natural light to get inside. All the windows are openable.
The interior layout is nothing revolutionary. On the contrary, it might be familiar to many, as it has the conventional lounge space at the front, the kitchen and the dinette toward the center opposite each other, and the bathroom at the rear side of the trailer.
The twin couches at the front offer seating for four and come accompanied by a free-standing table for mealtimes that can be kept in a dedicated locker at the back when not in use. These settees turn into a transverse double bed at night, measuring 1.88m x 1.35m (6.16ft x 4.42ft). Meanwhile, the dinette can transform into bunk beds.
The fully-equipped kitchen features decent counter space for cooking, a large unshelved base cabinet, and twin overhead storage cabinets. In the way of appliances, the manufacturer included a Dometic refrigerator, a Thetford Triplex combination oven and grill with a three-burner hob, and a decent-sized circular sink.
The cleverly designed bathroom at the back of the Bailey Discovery D4-4L is fitted with a cassette toilet, an onboard shower with a curtain, and a Belfast-style fixed basin. There is also a shelved cabinet in here that is perfect for toiletries.
Storage space is not neglected either, despite the diminutive size of the travel trailer. There is a wardrobe and an extra cabinet at the back, which can be used to store clothes and other personal items.
Bespoke accessories from Prima Leisure are also available for the new Discovery caravan, including a wind-out awning that can significantly extend the available living space and provide a bit of shade when the trailer is stationed at a camping location.
If you've been seeking a compact yet comfortable camper that offers good value for money and is a little easier to tow, Bailey's Discovery D4-4L might be worth a look.