This Mercedes Sprinter Adventure Van Has a Unique Layout That Features a Hidden Shower

Adventure vans and mobile homes are some of the coolest vehicles to own. Granted, beastly off-roaders are excellent in their own right, but there's something special about the freedom a van build offers. However, they usually have their fair share of drawbacks, with compromises being almost synonymous with van life, which is something every adventurer must come to terms with.
But, as is often the case in life, ingenuity, creativity, and careful planning can minimize the compromises we have to deal with. And this Mercedes Sprinter van took that idea to heart, featuring a fascinatingly innovative layout. One thing that makes this van conversion even more impressive is that the Sprinter on which it is based is the 4x4, short wheelbase option, further limiting the space available.
So, with restrictions at every corner, every inch inside this adventure camper had to be put to use most optimally. And this van's layout and design exceed expectations regarding the use of space, with features hidden everywhere, quality materials throughout, and plenty of storage available.
That's not to say there are no drawbacks, although that depends on different people's perspectives. The lack of solar panels is the most obvious example of an odd choice in this van. Instead, the 11,000W of batteries are powered by a secondary alternator in the van's engine, meaning there's no way to generate power without the engine running.
On the flip side, it's an adventure van, so it's likely to spend time in a spot where shore power is available. It's also meant to be a means of transportation and a place to sleep, with most of the time spent outside, exploring, limiting the power draw.
With the potential drawback out of the way, let's step inside and check out the goodies. The kitchen is the first room revealed by the sliding door, but as is mandatory in van builds, it is multifunctional.
But let's first look at its primary purpose, which it achieves well. There is just enough countertop space to create a decent cooking area and more storage than can be reasonably expected from a van build, even while hiding the water heater. There's also a decently-sized sink covered by a butcher block, a double induction cooktop, and a fridge with a capacity of four cubic feet.
Speaking of the driver's compartment, it's also carefully curated, with a blackout curtain and overhead storage. But these features pale compared to what takes center stage in the kitchen. A quick glance above reveals a shower head mounted on the van's roof, right over a shower tray hidden by a cover made from wooden slats. This is amazing to see inside such a small van, as this is usually a feature that's given up to gain space. But it does not take up any room here, as everything is built into the roof and floor, with only a magnetic curtain needed to assemble it.
Further back, there are more pleasant surprises: a large bench seat, acres of overhead storage with gas struts, and a Murphy bed. And as if that wasn't enough, the bed housing even incorporates a TV screen that can be plugged into a laptop for work. Lowering the bed is also as easy as undoing two latches, dropping it onto the bench seat, and moving the cushions, quickly and easily creating a short queen bed. It's also mounted on springs, making the process even more hassle-free.
Overall, this van is highly innovative, with features that would put many other builds to shame. The creative layout of this adventure van works so well that it could even serve as a mobile home, albeit some solar would be needed to make that viable. It's just a great show of creativity and a fantastic blueprint to follow in order to maximize space inside a van conversion.
And that's not ideal considering there's an air conditioning unit as well as an induction cooktop, and an exterior-mounted 28-gallon (106-liter) freshwater tank that has to be heated. Keep in mind the entire electric setup is built with this in mind, with easy access to everything, including all the overrides. There's also a DC-to-DC converter to lower the voltage from 48 to 12 amps and a 3,000W inverter.
On the wall opposite the kitchen, a swivel-mounted table can turn the captain's chairs in the driver's compartment into a dinette, further improving the functionality. There's also a small cushioned seat next to the table that hides a composting toilet, a necessary amenity in any adventure van.
Rounding up the features inside this van are the Webasto heater, a display for managing power consumption, and a remote control for the AC. There's also a button that controls a full-height blind on the back door, along with an insect net that allows the bed to turn into an excellent vantage point to admire nature.
