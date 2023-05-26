This Van Conversion Mobile Home Is Both Versatile and Digital Nomad Friendly

Times are changing, and so are some people going through them. Where only a few short years ago, buying a home and settling down in one place was the main goal for most people, freedom, discovery, and exploration are now a more appealing proposition.
As such, mobile homes are now a more common sight than ever before, with a variety of builds so huge it could give you a headache. But not all mobile homes are born equal, as some are more versatile and capable of reaching remote areas while others are more focused on leisurely travel on smooth roads and camping in RV parks.
This RAM Pro Master van turned mobile home is a mix between the two, and please bear with me as I elaborate on that. While it's small and definitely more off-road capable than a school bus, it lacks some amenities that would make it a legitimate off-grid mobile home. Keep in mind, that's not necessarily a thing, as that means it can do both, albeit not excelling at either.
And that's partly due to its size. The feature that makes it able to tackle rugged terrain can also be a slight drawback, as it means there is limited room available on board. One consequence of such a choice is that there's no space to build a bathroom inside the mobile home. As unusual as that might sound, it's a relatively common practice, with gym memberships taking care of shower access and a portable toilet being just about enough for other duties.
Water should not really be a problem either, as 32 gallons are available. That's neatly stored in a freshwater tank mounted over the right rear wheel arch, a design choice that ensures plenty of storage space remains available in the van's garage underneath the bed.
And it would be a shame not to take this rig out for at least some weekend-long off-grid camping trips. That's because there’s a roof rack that can make enjoying a morning coffee or a late-night stargazing session a fantastic experience.
There's nothing left to say about the exterior of this mobile home, so let's look at the interior, which has an intimate aesthetic. The white walls and storage cabinets are beautifully contrasted by dark undertones everywhere else, blending organically. As is tradition, it all starts with the kitchen and dinette combo, as that's the main area inside most van conversions. It takes up most of the space in this case, but it makes up for that inconvenience by being reasonably well-equipped.
The wall opposite the kitchen is also somewhat part of the kitchen, as most of the space is taken up by a few cabinets and a mini fridge, covered by a countertop. There are, of course, wall-mounted cabinets as well, as storage is paramount in mobile homes. But this area packs one more welcome surprise.
The back end of the countertop has been turned into a standing office area with a wall-mounted monitor, a desktop computer, and all the associated peripherals. Although if a standing desk is not your speed, there's a narrow bench seat that can slide out from under the bed. This is relatively uncommon in van builds, but it's a sight for sore eyes, showing gamers they don't have to fear life on the road.
Overall, this is an exciting build and an excellent blueprint for a potential digital nomad, as the focus falls on power and technology. While it's not the most capable or versatile rig, it's one that can allow anyone to go out and explore without feeling like the switch is too drastic.
This RAM Pro Master van turned mobile home is a mix between the two, and please bear with me as I elaborate on that. While it's small and definitely more off-road capable than a school bus, it lacks some amenities that would make it a legitimate off-grid mobile home. Keep in mind, that's not necessarily a thing, as that means it can do both, albeit not excelling at either.
And that's partly due to its size. The feature that makes it able to tackle rugged terrain can also be a slight drawback, as it means there is limited room available on board. One consequence of such a choice is that there's no space to build a bathroom inside the mobile home. As unusual as that might sound, it's a relatively common practice, with gym memberships taking care of shower access and a portable toilet being just about enough for other duties.
Granted, this could become a problem if you want to go off-grid for extended periods, but a few days out in nature should be manageable. That rings especially true when you consider this van comes with 600W of solar on top, a 2,000W inverter, and a 400Ah battery pack.
Water should not really be a problem either, as 32 gallons are available. That's neatly stored in a freshwater tank mounted over the right rear wheel arch, a design choice that ensures plenty of storage space remains available in the van's garage underneath the bed.
And it would be a shame not to take this rig out for at least some weekend-long off-grid camping trips. That's because there’s a roof rack that can make enjoying a morning coffee or a late-night stargazing session a fantastic experience.
There's nothing left to say about the exterior of this mobile home, so let's look at the interior, which has an intimate aesthetic. The white walls and storage cabinets are beautifully contrasted by dark undertones everywhere else, blending organically. As is tradition, it all starts with the kitchen and dinette combo, as that's the main area inside most van conversions. It takes up most of the space in this case, but it makes up for that inconvenience by being reasonably well-equipped.
The wall on the passenger side is taken up by the main kitchen utilities, which in this case, are a deep sink with an extendable faucet, a stove/oven combo, and some storage cabinets for cookware. This design choice limits the countertop space, so there's an additional piece mounted in from of the sliding door that can be folded, slightly increasing the cooking space. One major drawback to the kitchen is that the sink is placed right next to the bed, making it near impossible to wash dishes without splashing the bed.
The wall opposite the kitchen is also somewhat part of the kitchen, as most of the space is taken up by a few cabinets and a mini fridge, covered by a countertop. There are, of course, wall-mounted cabinets as well, as storage is paramount in mobile homes. But this area packs one more welcome surprise.
The back end of the countertop has been turned into a standing office area with a wall-mounted monitor, a desktop computer, and all the associated peripherals. Although if a standing desk is not your speed, there's a narrow bench seat that can slide out from under the bed. This is relatively uncommon in van builds, but it's a sight for sore eyes, showing gamers they don't have to fear life on the road.
Last but not least, there's the bed, situated at the very back of the van. It's relatively mundane save for the decorative LED lights and the fact that the PC monitor can swing around for cozy movie nights. One interesting feature here is the window mounted in the headboard area, which along with the fan up top, apparently creates an excellent airflow that can keep the bed comfy even in hot climates.
Overall, this is an exciting build and an excellent blueprint for a potential digital nomad, as the focus falls on power and technology. While it's not the most capable or versatile rig, it's one that can allow anyone to go out and explore without feeling like the switch is too drastic.