This $24k Whimsical Tiny House Is Completely Made of Recycled and Reclaimed Materials

Tiny living can be seen as a crazy idea. It might not be for everyone, but it is an experience that we hear about more often now than ever, and that might suggest it is worth giving it a chance. Tiny homes can also offer financial freedom as they only cost a fraction of what traditional ones would. You can easily design them to resemble your personality and beliefs, as we see inside this wonderful pocket-size house.
Chris is a musician and lives in a tiny house he created two years ago. His inspiration came from seeing other tiny homes with whimsical exteriors, and he instantly knew that it was what he wanted to do. Building it also helped him dodge a 30-year mortgage. He spent around eight months constructing it and searching for materials that were either used before or recycled. Chris had never built something as big as a house before but knew he could do it after creating a guitar pedal board.
The house measures 21 ft (6.3 m) in length and 8 ft (2.4 m) in width, making it just right for a single person or a couple. The exterior has a fantastic design made of Shadowclad tug and groove plywood and recycled windows and doors that he bought cheaply from Facebook Marketplace. Chris placed his home on a piece of land in Christchurch, New Zealand, where he also crafted the dwelling. The area is surrounded by farm animals and forest woods.
On the outside, we find two 370-watt solar panels on the roof and an inverter and batteries underneath the house that are just enough to power up all the electronics. Chris also created a veggie garden and a greenhouse that help him live off the land.
Although the house is small, the kitchen is spacious and fully functional. It has an L-shape with macrocarpa bench tops that were shaped and polished by Chris. The functionality is given by a large square sink, a refrigerator, and a stovetop. The backsplash tiles behind the sink were also used on the cabinets and the fireplace. All the materials inside the kitchen are reclaimed, giving it a rustic aesthetic.
The bathroom is present next to the kitchen and is separated by a wooden door. It is a compact space but functional, as it comes with a cabinet, a composting toilet, and a shower cabin.
The lounge was placed at the other end of the house. The fireplace makes it a cozy area to relax on the leather sofa. Chris also eats and composes music on the desk beside a big window.
The small staircase at the entrance brings us to the loft bedroom. The steps are also used as an extra storage space. Although there is not enough headspace to stand straight, there is more than enough room to sit on the super king mattress. Since it is a small area, Chris came up with the idea to add fairy lights all around the loft instead of normal ones to give it an enchanted look. They also combine well with the two windows on each side of the bed, giving this area just enough natural light and allowing for beautiful views of the outdoors.
Building a house is a difficult task, but a tiny one is a bit easier as you do not need as many materials, and there are tons of online tutorials. Since Chris is already an artsy person, creating and designing it was more of a hobby than a chore. But also, the fact that he made it himself helps him towards his musical career as the home inspires him to write more songs and be creative.
The interior is no less impressive than the exterior, with the design made entirely out of wood. Something that is unique and quite unusual is that the first area you enter when you step inside is the kitchen, not the living room.
This house also comes with two lofts. The smaller one is located above the living area and is used mainly for storage as it is too little to be used as anything else. A quirky feature is a surfboard placed on the ceiling, but it does the trick as this entire home is whimsical by itself. Talking about the ceiling, it was created using recycled rimu timber, which is an expensive wood if bought new.
The house that he created ended up costing around AUD $36,500 (approx. $24,000 at current exchange rates), which is amazingly low compared to other tiny homes of tyhe same size. Since Chris created it himself, the labor cost was nonexistent, and he only had to pay for the materials. The tiny house is on a trailer, and Chris plans to move to another location to experience more of the tiny living and simpler lifestyle.