Luxurious Camper Van Features a Unique Layout With a Hidden Lift Bed and Home Cinema

Traveling in a camper van doesn't mean you can't enjoy luxury. Indeed, a deluxe rig will cost you more to build - this extra investment is worth it for some people, especially if you live full-time in a camper. Today, I'm checking out a luxury van conversion with great attention to detail.
What makes a camper van a deluxe one? Some would say its design and finishes, while others believe the utilities are more important. I think there should be a mix of both. Achieving that balance is no easy feat – you can try doing it yourself, although that requires a higher skill level. Most van lifers employ specialists to take care of the process since they can ensure good quality, but customers have to dig deeper into their pockets.
What we have here is a 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 4x4 – These vehicles are a trendy choice among van lifers, and the fact it boasts 4x4 capabilities is the cherry on top, enabling adventurers to access way more places. Depending on how deep off the beaten path you'd like to go, having off-road recovery gear, such as a winch, equipped on your van will help you get out of sticky situations - this rig doesn't seem to have any.
Once you step inside, you'll notice the interior has an open layout with a massive lounge space. I am fond of the high-end design the owner has chosen, with a beautiful walnut ceiling, subtle LED lighting, and sage green walls.
Even though this van won't sleep more than two people comfortably, there's plenty of space to invite guests over. Lucas, the creator of this conversion, described that he managed to fit twenty people inside. You can enjoy a chat and some drinks, but here's something that not many camper conversions have: a cinema. In fact, the van is equipped with a projector, a projector screen, and a complete home theater sound system, including a subwoofer. You can watch movies from both inside and outside the camper.
The two large cushions hide large storage spaces and various utilities underneath. For instance, you'll discover an Espar S2 diesel heater behind the left bench. On the opposite side, Lucas fitted the subwoofer and the electrical system. To be more specific, it comprises 1,200 Ah total battery power, a 3000 W inverter, alternators, and more. Moreover, there are 480 W walkable solar panels on the roof.
When you first see the lounge, you might expect that transforming it into a bedroom involves rearranging the cushions and the swivel table, just like in most campers. Well, this rig ingeniously hides the bedroom, so much so that you might not have noticed it if you weren't looking for it.
The queen size bed is on a HappiJac bed lift – its underside matches the exact wooden design of the ceiling, blending in perfectly when lifted. Instead of having to rearrange your cushions every time you wake up or go to bed, just press a button, and you're done.
By not lowering the bed all the way, the owner can accommodate two more people on board overnight on the two benches. Furthermore, if you drop the bed all the way onto the benches, the couch back rests fit in perfectly beside the queen mattress, creating even more sleeping space. A nice detail is a small space between the benches and the rear doors, where you'll find some hooks, controls for the diesel heater, and an outlet.
Plenty of natural light shines inside through the windows on each side of the van. Lowering the bed reveals a skylight, complete with a bug net and a blackout screen. What's more, it can be opened, and you can even climb on the roof through it.
Next up, there is the kitchen – on one side, where you can see the sink, a rack for teas and one for wine glasses, and a beautiful walnut backsplash. There's also a water pump switch, a water heater times, and a gauge that tells you how much water you have left. By the way, the van features a 46-gallon (174-liter) freshwater tank.
Lucas chose quite an unusual spot to integrate the toilet into the cabinet underneath the sink. The dry flush toilet sits on 500 lbs. (227 kg) drawer slides. On the van's passenger side, the kitchen features an overhead cabinet, a dual-burning induction cooktop, a slide-out pantry, a small trashcan, and a 29-gallon (110-liter) fridge with a tiny freezer.
Moving on to the front of the van, you'll discover the corner shower, which Lucas considers the centerpiece of the camper. He explains that the entire layout is built around this shower. It measures 3x3 feet (91x91 centimeters) and is fitted with a special rain head that disperses half the amount of water compared to a regular shower. Moreover, there's a Maxxair fan on the ceiling.
Something I've never seen before on a camper is a door inside a bathroom leading to the driver's cabin. Lucas explained that he wanted a way to get behind the steering wheel without exiting through the main sliding door.
There isn't much storage space on this van, at least compared to other rigs. By the way, a closet is integrated right next to the sink, with six drawers underneath. You don't have the garage at the rear like in most Sprinter layouts, but Lucas found another spot: just by the entrance, separated from the shower by a wall. What's more, the compartment is upholstered in neoprene, so it's fully waterproof.
Let me also quickly touch upon the exterior features of this Sprinter van. At the rear, there's a small ladder, a spare wheel, an accessory rack, and a storage box. Moreover, the vehicle rides on all-terrain tires with Black Rhino alloys.
This four-season camper van is almost like a high-end studio on wheels. It boasts a different layout than what we're used to seeing, but it shows that you don't have to stick to the norm to create a comfortable and practical camper van. You can find more info regarding Lucas' build on his official website.