Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Is Coming on October 19, but Can Your PC Handle it?

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged has just been announced with a release date. Aside from mobile, it's coming out on October 19 on every available gaming platform. That means PS4 and PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PCs through Epic and Steam. It's about as platform-agnostic as a game can get, which is excellent news for players.
The first Hot Wheels Unleashed came out in September 2021 on every platform with a Metacritic score of 78 and an OpenCritic score of 74. Some reviewers, like IGN, Game Informer, GameSpot, etc., gave out the 80s and 90s, while others kept it in the lower 60s and 70s.
Autoevolution gave it 70/100 and said: "It's hard to find something to really complain about when it comes to Hot Wheels Unleashed. Developer Milestone has managed to tick all the boxes when it comes to an arcade racer, and, to be honest, I think this is one of the best such titles in a very long time."
In April 2022, 18 months after its launch, Milestone, the developer, happily announced that Hot Wheels Unleashed crossed the two million copies sold threshold and was a success.
Over eight million registered players have dabbled with the game, creating over 1.3 million user-generated content. That was over a year ago, so you can imagine that the 2-million mark is now in the rear-view mirror.
In today's gaming world, two million isn't a massive success, but it's nothing to scoff at, and it warranted another iteration that must have cost at least $100 million to develop.
While the first one had its high-octane moments, judging from the trailer, Unleashed 2 will be even more over-the-top. It will feature over 130 vehicles upon launch, and not all will have four wheels only.
This time, Milestone introduced Hot Wheels Originals and Monster Trucks, along with motorbikes and ATVs. It will add some new dynamic layers to the driving experience, especially with the new dedicated skill tree that will shape your gameplay style.
Milestone also made a brand-new single-player campaign where you'll have to race to (somehow) defeat some evil creatures attacking the quiet little suburbs where everything is taking place. Sounds like a kid version of The Fast and Furious, where you have to race for the survival of humanity for some reason.
If you're not playing on a console, look up the PC requirements to see if you can run this game first. It's not the end of the world spec-wise, but being prepared is much better than buying the game and seeing it run at 15 fps.
You'll have to rock at least an Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD FX-6350 CPU with 8GB of RAM and a GTX 960 or 1050 GPU for the "Minimum" specs. If you want a "Recommended" checkmark, then you must have at least an Intel Core i7-5820K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 CPU with 16GB of RAM and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 580 GPU.
The odds are that your rig can already run this with no problem, but if you want to squeeze every bit of graphical fidelity out of it, you should be prepared with newer-generation components.
The game is roughly $50, and you can pre-order it now, but I advise you never pre-order anything until the reviews are out and about. You never know in what state the publishers might release it.
