Hot Wheels Unleashed Gets a Surprising “Game of the Year Edition”

Not sure if Hot Wheels Unleashed will receive any new content in the future, but developer Milestone has just announced a GOTY Edition, which encapsulates most of the extra content the game got since its release. It’s a great deal for those who don’t yet own the game but are still interested in getting it at some point.
Of course, you won’t have to get it right now, but it’s nice to know that the option is there, so anytime there’s a sale, the GOTY edition is by far the best choice if you want to get into Hot Wheels Unleashed. As far as the contents of this special release, Hot Wheels Unleased – Game of the Year Edition includes three Hot Wheels passes and the most popular cars, tracks, and content from the Hot Wheels universe.
This is not even close to everything that Hot Wheels Unleashed received since its release in terms of new content. It’s also important to mention that players who already own Hot Wheels Unleashed, and want all the extra content listed above, can purchase the GOTY Upgrade Pack to unlock it.
Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition is now available not just on PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store) but also on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.
In related news, Milestone confirmed today that one year after launch, Hot Wheels Unleashed managed to reach more than 1.5 million players. We’re pretty sure the steady flow of new content released by developers probably helped a lot keep players interested in playing Hot Wheels Unleashed long after the launch.
- Hot Wheels Pass VOL 1
- Hot Wheels Pass VOL 2
- Hot Wheels Pass VOL 3
- Hot Wheels Street Beasts Pack
- Hot Wheels Sportscars Pack
- Hot Wheels Beefed Up Pack
