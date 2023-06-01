Volkswagen ID.7 Gets Premium Harman Kardon Audio System as an Option

Harman and Volkswagen have previously collaborated on various VW vehicles, such as the Tiguan, Passat, and Golf. The German brand premiered the latest addition to the all-electric ID. family, the ID.7 sedan. It will feature a cutting-edge Harman Kardon system that enables customers to experience the full pleasure of music and driving. However, it comes as an extra for customers.

47 photos Photo: Harman Kardon