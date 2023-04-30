Volkswagen's Electric Offensive: Introducing the ID.7

Volkswagen, one of the leading automotive manufacturers in the world, has unveiled its flagship electric vehicle, the ID.7, at the highly anticipated 2023 Auto Shanghai. The ID.7 has received widespread acclaim from industry experts, media, and car enthusiasts alike. They were thoroughly impressed by its elegant design, spacious and high-tech interior, and remarkable long-range battery performance.
As Volkswagen's second global electric model based on the highly efficient MEB platform, the ID.7 closely follows the footsteps of the highly successful ID.4. However, the ID.7 boasts even greater luxury and refinement, setting new standards for the electric vehicle market. The ID.7 is expected to be available in Europe, China, and North America soon after its debut, making it a highly anticipated addition to Volkswagen's already impressive line-up.
The ID.7 is also an engineering exercise that showcases Volkswagen's vision of electric mobility, highlighting the brand's unwavering commitment to developing premium electric vehicles for the global market.
It all started in the early 1970s, when a team of engineers at Volkswagen's research center in Wolfsburg, Germany, led by Adolf Kalberlah, an electro-chemist, and specialist in battery research, decided to experiment with an electric drive system for the iconic VW T2 Camper. They replaced the conventional engine with a 2,205-lb (1,000 kg) electric motor and a 1,1874-lb (850 kg) lead-accumulator battery pack, creating the first Volkswagen electric car. Dubbed the Elektro-Bus, it had a range of only 43 miles (70 km) and a top speed of 43 mph (70 kph), being able to be charged at any household 220V socket. It was a sensation then, attracting media attention and public curiosity.
But Volkswagen's journey with electric drivetrains did not stop there. The company continued to test and develop electric vehicles, driven by the vision of sustainable mobility. In 1976, the Elektro-Bus was followed by a Golf with an electric drive and the CityTaxi – a T2 electric Transporter with a hybrid drive. The former served as the basis of the 1981 launch of the Golf CitySTROMer, the first electric car to be mass-produced by Volkswagen, with more than 100 units sold.
In order to achieve its ambitious goals, Volkswagen has launched the ID. family, a new generation of fully electric vehicles based on a dedicated platform called MEB (Modular Electric Drive Matrix). The ID. family currently consists of four models: the ID.3, a compact hatchback unveiled in September 2019; the ID.4, a mid-size SUV that debuted in 2020 with a WLTP-estimated range of up to 324 miles (522 km); the ID.5, a coupe-style SUV showcased to the public in November 2021; the ID.6, a large-sized SUV exclusively built for China since 2021 and, of course, the ID. Buzz, a retro-styled modern interpretation of the VW T1.
The latest addition to the ID. family is the ID.7, which was unveiled at the 2023 Shanghai Auto Show. The ID.7 is Volkswagen's flagship electric vehicle, offering luxury, performance, and innovation in one attractive package. Let's explore together what makes the ID.7 so special and why it might just be the future of Volkswagen's electric mobility solutions.
The Volkswagen ID.7 boasts a sleek and graceful aerodynamic and spacious appearance. At almost 16.4 ft (5 m) long, the car seems mainly designed with aerodynamic principles in mind, accompanied by a roof that slopes elegantly to the rear in a coupe-like manner.
These details contribute to the car's impressive drag coefficient of around 0.23, depending on the vehicle equipment. Its elongated wheelbase, almost as long as the ID Buzz, offers the ID.7 plenty of space for all occupants, thanks to its short overhangs.
Moving towards the side of the vehicle, the windshield surround and pronounced coupe-style C-pillar stand out, creating a stylish look. The roof and roof pillars are done in a high-gloss black finish, while the A and D pillars are additionally united via the roofline by an aluminum molding, adding a touch of sophistication and further accentuating the flowing silhouette of the car, also aided by the distinctive and slightly curved line below the base of the windows.
At the rear of the vehicle, the ID.7 features LED taillights that are seamlessly integrated into the car's design. Like most vehicles today, the taillights are connected by a thin LED strip that runs the entire width of the vehicle, giving the impression of a unified illuminated lightbar assembly. The minimalist design continues lower down toward the bumper, which features a subdued integrated diffuser that should enhance aerodynamics and completes the overall muted look.
The ID.7 offers an impressive range depending on the battery size, with Volkswagen claiming a WLTP-estimated range of up to 435 miles (700 km) coupled with DC fast charging of up to 200 kW. Unfortunately, the EPA-estimated range is not yet available, but it will be announced closer to the North American launch date.
The ID.7 will come fully equipped with level-2 ready driver assistance features, such as the Park Assist Pro with Memory Function, which consists of three automated modes that can be activated depending on the situation. The memory function is a unique feature of Volkswagen's electric vehicles which will enable the ID.7 to continuously record the last 55 yards (50 m) driven, including all the parking maneuvers. Furthermore, this system allows for the driver to remain outside the ID.7 and monitor the parking procedure using the smartphone app.
The ID.7 boasts a wheelbase of 118 inches (2,966 mm) that provides ample legroom for all occupants, in addition to a capacious trunk space of 18.8 cubic feet (533 liters). Furthermore, the rear seats can be folded down to reveal an even more spacious storage area.
The ID.7 offers a minimalist and futuristic dashboard with a touch-centric interface that reduces the number of physical buttons to a minimum. The ID.7 gets fitted with a 15-inch touchscreen display that controls the infotainment system, the climate system, the driving aids, and the driving modes, which could be paired with a 700W 14-speaker and subwoofer Harman Kardon premium sound system.
Behind the wheel, the driver will also enjoy the digital instrument cluster and augmented reality head-up display highlighting the speed, battery level, and relevant navigation information such as lane guidance, speed limit, and traffic signs.
Volkswagen has not yet released any official pricing details, but estimates show that it could have a price tag similar to the ID.5, meaning it could start from around $62,000.
With the ID.7, Volkswagen is expanding its electric portfolio with a premium mid-size sedan that combines dynamic design, powerful performance, and refined aerodynamics. The ID.7 is part of Volkswagen's accelerated electric offensive, which aims to launch ten new electric models by 2026.
Alongside the ID.7 this year alone, Volkswagen planned for the facelifted ID.3 and the long-wheelbase ID. Buzz. Furthermore, a compact electric SUV and the production version of the ID.2, a sub-$27,500 EV, are all in the works until 2026. The new ID.7 will be manufactured in the Volkswagen plant in Emden for the European and North American markets and also in China for their local automotive market.
Volkswagen's history with EVs dates back earlier than you think
Volkswagen stands among the world's top-tier car manufacturers, recognized for its commitment to innovation, quality, and reliability. However, it may surprise many that Volkswagen has been at the forefront of electric drivetrain technologies for over five decades.
Today, the German manufacturer is at the forefront of the electric car revolution, with a bold strategy to become the global leader in e-mobility in the upcoming years. A couple of years ago, Volkswagen announced its plans to invest more than half of its spending into electric vehicles, software, and battery technology over the following years, and its shows. By the end of 2026, Volkswagen expects that 25% of the cars it sells globally will be electric, and considering the brand's recent updates to its EV range, they may very well be right on track.
Efficient and sculpted aerodynamics
The ID.7 is Volkswagen's flagship electric vehicle, and it shows in its exterior design. The ID.7 combines the elegance, sophistication, and innovation of the 2019 ID. Space Vizzion concept first shown to the public at the Los Angeles Auto, with which it shares many of the stunning elements that make this vehicle turn heads wherever it goes.
The car's front view is particularly noteworthy, with a sculptural hood and LED headlights that seamlessly integrate a thin LED strip for daytime running lights and turn signals. An additional LED fascia joins the two headlights to create a cohesive front-end design.
Latest MEB drivetrain updates
The new Volkswagen ID.7 will get the latest MEB engineering breakthroughs featuring a highly efficient and more potent drivetrain. The higher tier of the ID.7 will develop 282 horsepower (210 kW), with the help of the most powerful electric motor among Volkswagen's current EV models. Known as the APP550 power unit, it was produced by Volkswagen Group Components in Kassel, Germany. The new electric drivetrain is better optimized for energy efficiency and provides superior performance at the slightest tap of the accelerator pedal.
Maybe the most premium ID. yet
The ID.7 is Volkswagen's most luxurious and comfortable electric vehicle, thanks to its spacious and premium interior design. Some may be surprised to hear that, but the new ID.7 proposes an increased level of quality in every detail, from the materials to the available technology.
On the inside, the vehicle showcases a high-quality and elegant interior, with leather seats, beautifully executed trims, ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof that can be electronically switched from transparent to opaque and even by voice commands. Of course, wireless smartphone charging and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity are a must.
