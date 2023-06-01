Polestar 1 Plug-In Hybrid Coupe Recalled Over Defective Battery Cells

Manufactured in China between 2019 and 2022 to the tune of 1,500 units, the Polestar 1 is Polestar's first production vehicle. The brand's only plug-in hybrid is a 2+2 grand tourer based on the Volvo Scalable Product Architecture. 66 units of the high-performance coupe are called back in the US due to an increased risk of battery fire, caused by defective battery cells supplied by Chinese company Zhejiang Forever New Energy.
According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Swedish automaker started investigating said issue back in December 2022. Affected vehicles were produced in the period between September 11, 2019 and May 12, 2021 for the 2020 and 2021 model years.
The root cause for the overheating battery comes in the form of a manufacturing defect. Polestar also notes that drivers will receive no warnings prior to overheating. The Swedish automaker highlights that battery cells may overheat only when the high-voltage battery is fully charged. As a brief refresher, the 1 features two battery packs totaling 34 kWh.
Its WLTP driving range is 124 kilometers or 77 miles, the longest all-electric range for a series-production PHEV. To remedy said vehicles, Polestar dealerships have been instructed to replace all defective hardware. Said vehicles had previously been updated with software that limits the battery's maximum state of charge. Dealers will install a different software following the replacement of the bad cells, thus unlocking the full potential of the lithium-ion battery cells.
Owners will be informed about this recall on July 16 at the latest via first-class mail. Affected VINs – and the VINs of other 1s – begin with the letter L, which stands for China.
Obviously enough, the 1 isn't going to receive a successor. From the 2 onward, all series-production vehicles from Polestar feature all-electric propulsion. Expected to arrive in 2026, the 6 roadster can be considered an indirect successor to the 1 coupe. Previewed by the O2 concept, said roadster also features a 2+2 seating arrangement. Similar to the Precept concept-inspired Polestar 5, the 6 uses an 800-volt setup.
Polestar estimates 3.2 seconds to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour), whereas top speed is 155 miles per hour (250 kilometers per hour). The 1 also tops at 155 miles per hour. In all-electric mode, its advertised top speed is 100 miles per hour (160 kilometers per hour). As a brief refresher, the 1 combines two rear-mounted electric motors with an integrated starter generator and a four-cylinder mill up front. The 2.0-liter engine is twincharged, meaning that it combines turbocharging with supercharging for extra get-up-and-go.
Similar to SPA-based Volvo plug-in hybrids and ICE-only vehicles, the 1 uses an eight-speed auto supplied by Aisin. By comparison, electric Polestars are direct drive exclusively.
