Polestar 1 Plug-In Hybrid Coupe Recalled Over Defective Battery Cells

Manufactured in China between 2019 and 2022 to the tune of 1,500 units, the Polestar 1 is Polestar's first production vehicle. The brand's only plug-in hybrid is a 2+2 grand tourer based on the Volvo Scalable Product Architecture. 66 units of the high-performance coupe are called back in the US due to an increased risk of battery fire, caused by defective battery cells supplied by Chinese company Zhejiang Forever New Energy.

24 photos Photo: Polestar / edited