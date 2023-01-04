Harman Reimagines In-Car Experiences – You Can Find Its Automotive Innovations at CES 2023

The company calls its showcase Harman Explore, and it features in-vehicle demonstrations of the new products, which are now ready to be integrated by OEMs – the new range aims to enhance the well-being, safety, and entertainment of its customers.
I’ll talk about them one by one and explain how they seek to revolutionize the driver and passenger in-car experiences.
Ready Care
The company claims Harman Ready Care is “the first closed-loop interior sensing and tailored interventions product that measures a driver’s eye activity, cognitive load, and vital signs to determine the level of focus and attention on the road ahead.” It uses machine learning, artificial intelligence, and neuroscience to analyze whether the driver is focused or distracted. It reacts by assisting through dangerous driving situations and helps mitigate distraction, anxiety, stress, and drowsiness.
In September 2022, Harman acquired Caaresys. The new update for Harman Ready Care integrates the cabin radar sensing technology from Caaresys, which measures human vital signs such as heart rate, breathing rate, and inter-beat levels.
The technology can also detect if a child is left unattended in the vehicle and send an alert or notification to the driver. This child presence detection (CPD) function will become a future NCAP (New Car Assessment Program) safety requirement.
Harman Ready Care is designed to integrate with Harman’s line-up of products seamlessly, and OEMs can configure the platform as needed.
One of the ways automotive manufacturers are trying to stand out from the competition is by offering an engaging in-cabin user experience. A display delivering first-class visual experiences has become necessary for production vehicles. The current mass-market TFT (Thin Film Transistor) LCDs aren’t enough to satisfy customers. Other technologies, such as Plastic OLED, are too expensive to integrate into all car classes.
Harman’s Ready Display uses Neo QLED Auto – the patented Samsung technology is only available to Harman. It provides superior visuals, including high brightness, high contrast, and perfect black. It’s also more readable under harsh conditions, such as sunlight and temperature. All for a preferred price tag compared to existing OLED-based display options. Moreover, it has a lower power consumption.
This system is also designed to be compatible with many vehicles, featuring slimmer borders and an all-in-one die-cast body concept.
Ready on Demand is, as the company says, “a software platform for delivering branded audio value, feature enhancement, upgrades, and monetization opportunities in an easy-to-use app.” It seeks to enhance in-vehicle experiences and allow customers to personalize their vehicles with premium audio features.
Harman recognizes that it’s not always possible to meet customers’ demands regarding vehicle features. With technology constantly evolving, OTA (over-the-air) updates are becoming more and more adopted among automotive manufacturers. Ready on Demand transforms the upgrade process for audio into an easy feat, done in just a few clicks. Examples of the currently defined packages include personalization, communication, and sound enhancement features.
As its name suggests, experience packages and feature extensions are available on demand. They can be purchased in a marketplace. This also creates an opportunity for OEMs to build recurring revenue streams following a vehicle sale.
Harman will enable efficient and frequent interface updates for its software via Ready Upgrade. As a result, the vehicle’s life cycle will be extended, and the development cycle for new features will be shortened. The platform also lowers costs by offering low-code software development tools and production-ready hardware.
Ready Vision
Harman's AR (Augmented Reality) head-up display hardware and AR software keep drivers safe and informed on their journey. It’s done through a wedgeless display with a large field of view, and it delivers the content to the driver through directional audio alerts and AR technology.
Sound and Vibration Sensor + External Microphone
Harman is debuting its Sound and Vibration Sensor and External Microphone products at CES 2023. They are used for a wide range of applications, such as listening for indications of vehicle impact, like glass breakage. They can also detect emergency vehicle sirens or exterior speech commands from drivers or traffic controllers. The Sound and Vibration Sensor can seamlessly integrate into the vehicle’s exterior, and the External Microphone is built to withstand environmental elements.
