Happy Wife, Happy Drive: Innovative Car Mic Lets Your Mrs. Be the Next Taylor Swift

Let’s be honest about it: no matter if we like it or not, our cars turn into ad-hoc karaoke bars on wheels more often than we imagined when we stepped into the dealership.
Singing wives are something pretty common these days, and the skyrocketing adoption of mobile phones made it so much easier for your significant other to “know” the lyrics of, well, pretty much every single song out there.
A partnership that was announced this week at CES is making it a lot easier to sing in the car, not by bringing you a better voice because we’re not there yet but with the help of a microphone specifically developed with karaoke in mind.
Singing Machine, a company best known for its karaoke products, joined forces with tech firm Stingray for the creation of a gadget that could eventually become a hit if enough wives keep an eye on CES news.
The microphone comes with all kinds of gimmicks to make the singing experience as enjoyable as possible, including a Pitch Lab vocal effect, as well as access to an incredibly large of songs available in no more, no less than 25 languages. In other words, you won’t even need dedicated music apps like Spotify, as Stingray’s proprietary karaoke automotive app can be pre-loaded by carmakers to provide customers with all the bells and whistles of this system.
Stingray says it has more than 100,000 songs, and of course, the app has been designed from the very beginning to allow for easy browsing. Because not all of us can sing, the microphone, which can be installed by carmakers themselves alongside the dedicated app for the infotainment system, also supports various vocal enhancements, including pitch correction.
Needless to say, you’re not supposed to look for the lyrics while driving, but the passengers can do this safely with the help of a dedicated Passenger App. The connected mobile devices can automatically be provided with the live lyrics of the playing songs, therefore turning the whole “let’s become the next Queen” struggle into a team effort.
Given it’s a system that’s supposed to be used in cars, the microphone was developed with safety in mind. The infotainment system where the lyrics are displayed is locked once the vehicle starts moving, so the only way to know what to sing is by downloading the companion mobile app.
For the time being, this innovative in-car microphone system is still in its early phases, so the parent companies hope that carmakers out there would be impressed with the live demonstrations at CES. No further information has been shared on availability and pricing, as Singing Machine and Stingray are probably just trying to catch everybody’s attention for the time being. In other words, don’t hold your breath for a fully featured karaoke experience in your car just yet.
