Having More Than a Phone on the Dashboard Could Soon Be Illegal in Hong Kong

The majority of drivers hopping behind the wheel of a car not featuring Android Auto, CarPlay, or built-in navigation rely on their mobile phones for such solutions, pretty much because the likes of Google Maps and Waze have been fully optimized for this approach.
On the other hand, starring at the mobile phone is just as dangerous as any other activity requiring the driver to take their eyes off the road, especially because most people put their devices on their dashboards.
And because the number of accidents caused by people looking at their phones is growing, the Hong Kong authorities are currently considering a law that would regulate how many mobile devices can actually be placed on the dashboard.
In other words, the HK police may no longer allow more than a phone to be used for things like navigation, with the new regulations to also indicate where exactly the mobile devices can be placed. And last but not least, the rules could clearly define the purpose of phones installed on the dashboard, as things like playing games and watching videos would clearly be prohibited.
A report from the local media reveals the new regulations are currently in the proposal stage, but the figures provided by the police clearly call for a swift response as soon as possible.
Over 14,500 drivers ended up getting a fine between January and July because they were using their mobile phones or other devices behind the wheel, so the new laws, together with new education programs and awareness campaigns, are supposed to make the local roads safer.
But the question still remains: is regulating the number of phones to be used on the dashboard the right way to go? While this could clearly help, a single device can still be a reason for distraction, though, on the other hand, it goes without saying that banning phones entirely isn’t an option either.
While educating drivers and using awareness campaigns could indeed make an impact in the short term, new legislation is most often the only thing that makes a big difference, especially among professional drivers spending hours behind the wheel every day.
