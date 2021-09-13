CarPlay Users Struggling With a Bug Not Even Apple Seems to Be Able to Fix

More on this:

1 CarPlay Users Not Getting 3D Maps for Navigation Just Yet

2 The New Apple Maps with Improved Navigation Is Finally Available for More Users

3 Microsoft Steps into the CarPlay App Ecosystem with a Highly Anticipated Launch

4 Wired CarPlay to Survive for One More Year as Apple Not Ready to Go All-In on Wireless

5 Who’s to Blame for CarPlay Missing from Tesla Cars? Not Apple, That’s for Sure