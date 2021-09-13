CarPlay Users Struggling With a Bug Not Even Apple Seems to Be Able to Fix

Apple is getting ready to roll out a new iOS version as soon as this week, but this doesn’t necessarily mean that everybody is excited about getting such a major update.
And it’s all because the experience with the current version already in the production channel hasn’t been exactly the smoothest, with some users still struggling with a bug that not even Apple seems to be able to fix.
The release of iOS 14.3 is believed to be the culprit of a long-time problem plaguing CarPlay and making it impossible for users to connect iPhones to head units in cars because they end up with an error reading that “Only one accessory can be used at a time.”
In other words, launching CarPlay is no longer possible, and users have tried all kinds of workarounds, many making absolutely no difference, and this shows just how important an official fix from Apple currently is.
But on the other hand, the company has remained completely tight-lipped on everything, and with a new iOS version just around the corner, it’s hard to believe a fix would ever get the go-ahead.
In the meantime, rebooting the phone sometimes brings things back to normal, and some people claim that enabling and disabling USB accessories in the settings screen on the iPhone randomly fixes the problem temporarily.
The only good news is this bug doesn’t seem to be super-widespread right now, so the number of impacted users is likely rather small. CarPlay has been working fine in my car since the release of iOS 14 the last fall, and the update to version 14.3 hasn’t produced any noticeable changes in terms of reliability and stability.
iOS 15 will come with important improvements for CarPlay users, including 3D navigation support in Apple Maps, though Apple has already confirmed this feature would initially be available on iPhones exclusively.
