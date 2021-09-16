New Android Auto Feature Discovered Ahead of the Official Launch

Google is working on lots of things on the Android Auto front these days, and a few days ago, it was discovered that the company is preparing a new button that would make it easier for users to see the last notifications when the app is running on a head unit.
But as it turns out, there’s more to come coming to Android Auto users, and one of the improvements the search giant is currently developing concerns the way the app starts after plugging in the smartphone.
In most cars, Android Auto currently comes with a rather simple approach. When you connect your Android phone to the head unit, Android Auto is automatically started, switching the mobile device to the silent mode and the app taking over the larger screen in the car.
Other head units require drivers to manually tap an Android Auto shortcut before launching the app.
However, Google wants to provide users with more control at the app level, so the company has started testing a bunch of settings that could at one point be introduced as part of a new Android Auto update.
A recent APK teardown of the latest beta build revealed that Android Auto could provide users with more options regarding the automatic launch when the connection between the head unit and the phone is established.
More specifically, Android Auto will let users stick with the default behavior, which is decided by the car, launch the app if it was used during the last drive, or start it during every drive.
In other words, if you don’t want Android Auto to launch automatically every time you turn on the engine and connect your phone, just use the second option and close the app when you no longer need it.
At this point, however, this feature is still in beta testing, with no ETA as to when it could launch for all users out there.
