Rivian Prepares R1S and R1T EVs for Winter Conditions With Dedicated Snow Mode

Rivian, the premium EV manufacturer, announced the latest software update for its vehicles comes with a new drive mode meant to help you tackle winter conditions. It bears a straightforward name: Snow mode.
Things haven't been easy for the start-up – it has faced multiple production problems. Some customers have reported quality control issues, such as weird panel gaps, defective components, and bugs in its software. It's working away to find solutions and accomplish its net-zero carbon emissions goal by 2040.
Rivian was blessed with some good news when IIHS (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety) awarded the 2022-2023 Rivian R1T its highest safety rating – Top Safety Pick+. The company wants to stand out in the sea of EVs by adding key features to its vehicles, matching those we see implemented by other high-end EV brands.
The Snow mode is Rivian’s tenth dedicated drive mode. It will make it easier for you to drive in snowy, slushy, or icy on-road conditions. It works by softening the pedal response for smoother acceleration. Moreover, by using a new “Low” default Brake Regeneration setting, the Snow mode will prevent slip and wheel lock when slowing down. It also allows for a more seamless transition to the Auto Hold functionality, which helps bring you to a standstill in slippery conditions.
Rivian recommends drivers use this mode whenever they need a confidence boost in active weather conditions. If you’re driving in Conserve mode (which maximizes range), and the car detects wheel slip and an outdoor temperature of 34 degrees Fahrenheit (1 degree Celsius) or lower, the system will nudge you to switch to Snow mode.
Keep in mind that Snow mode is only meant for driving on roads and highways. If you’re looking to embark on a winter off-road adventure and plow some snow with your Rivian, you’re better off using the Off-Road All-Terrain drive mode.
Rivian’s 20-inch All-Terrain tires are designed to handle winter road conditions – Rivian created the dedicated mode specifically to offer more driver-focused control.
The start-up provided a new option to complement the Snow mode. It seeks to provide comfort to those facing winter conditions, especially on a year-round basis. Let’s be frank, who likes to wait in the car for it to warm up or turn it on at least a few minutes before leaving? Rivian customers can now use the proprietary app to remotely defrost or deice windows and mirrors, as well as heat up the cabin, seats, and steering wheel.
Rivian’s website reveals that deliveries for new reservations are expected to start in late 2023 for both the R1T truck and the R1S SUV. You will be able to configure your dream Rivian at a later date, but only after you pay a fully refundable deposit of $1,000 (€940).
