Ferrari Partners With Harman To Provide Next-Gen Infotainment on the Road and on the Track

Ferrari is renowned for its luxury as much as it is for its performance, and a new partnership with Harman will further solidify the Italian automaker’s position toward the top of the supercar pyramid.
Ferrari is a brand that needs no introduction. The brand is a beacon of history, exclusivity, attention to detail, luxury, Italian design, and performance. The name Ferrari rings a bell in anyone’s mind, no matter how uninterested in cars they might be.
On the other hand, a large number of people will only think of the Harman Kardon Hi-Fi audio equipment when they hear the name Harman. Some who are audiophiles might even know the company is a subsidiary of Samsung and owns multiple famous brands like AKG, JBL, and Mark Levinson.
However, that’s only part of what the company does, and that’s obvious when you take a look at how many pies Samsung has its fingers in. Harman’s repertoire includes connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions, and services supporting the Internet of Things.
Keeping that in mind, it’s settled that Harman stands for high quality as much as Ferrari does. And that thought is echoed by Ferrari’s CEO Benedetto Vigna, “Our partnership brings together two brands celebrated for excellence and for pushing the boundaries of technology and innovation.”
Ferrari happens to be interested in all of those offerings, so we’re talking about a multi-faceted deal. The Italian carmaker is aiming to deliver the next generation of in-cabin experiences to its customers.
The focus falls on Harman’s Ready Upgrade hardware and software, which was presented at CES 2023, during Harman Explore. The prancing horse wants to use this package throughout its line-up, taking the Ferrari in-cabin experience to the future.
That is because Harman brings upgradability and customizability to the table, as well as reducing the time to market and the cost of new features. This takes some work off of Ferrari’s plate and helps the brand accelerate the creation of a unique in-cabin experience.
This sounds very high-tech and some Ferrari owners might be disheartened to hear even more technology is going into the cars made by their favorite brand. However, the Italian automaker must also cater to the new standards in the industry as well as the decrease in the average age of its customers.
According to Benedetto, they “look forward to working with Harman to extend our in-cabin experience advantage and deliver to our customers a drive like no other.” And this is not the only reason for Ferrari to be excited about the new partnership, as it will extend on track.
The two brands will also unite their expertise and innovation-driven mindset during the 2023 Formula 1 season. Harman Automotive will become the exclusive in-cabin experience partner of Scuderia Ferrari.
This is less surprising than it sounds, as Ferrari is almost synonymous with Grand Prix racing, and this partnership is bound to benefit both companies. And Christian Sobottka, President of Harman Automotive, is just as confident in this partnership as Ferrari is, believing it will excite customers.
